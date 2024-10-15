TCU Volleyball: Resilient Frogs Take Down No. 23 BYU
Playing in Provo has proven to be a tough place to get a win in volleyball. In the last ten seasons, BYU has lost just ten games on their home floor. On Saturday night, TCU made that 11 in a thrilling five-set match. The Frogs had been dealing with an illness as multiple players missed the game on Thursday against Utah.
On Saturday, they were closer to full strength. Melanie Parra returned to the lineup and blistered the Cougars with 26 kills and added five blocks. She also picked up her 150th service ace of her career in the match.
In set one, both teams traded major runs in the early going. A 5-0 run propelled the Frogs to a 11-7 lead but that was quickly answered with a 6-0 BYU run to retake the lead. Both teams were dead even at 15 before BYU started pulling away. A pair of kills from Claire Little and errors from the Frogs put them up 20-15. They did a better job of closing things out as they won 25-18.
Set two saw a similar theme as both teams traded blows on their way to a tie at 20. Three of the final five points came from a big swing from Parra and the Frogs won 25-23. Nine of Parra's 26 kills came in this set.
In the all important set three, the Horned Frogs had to stage a comeback to win this one. Trailing 22-19, Jalyn Gibson and Sarah Sylvester came up with massive kills to bring it within two. BYU was able to get it to set point, but a service error breathed life in TCU. They capitalized on the mistake as a block from Alexis Roberson and an attack error gave TCU the 2-1 advantage.
The Cougars would not go down without a fight as they rattled off several runs to force a fifth set. In a dramatic final set, both teams went back and forth and saw the score tied at 14. A kill from Parra sent it to match point, but BYU flipped the script and scored two consecutive points. The resilient Frogs stayed alive and Parra sealed the deal with her 26th kill.
Winning on the road in Provo is an incredible accomplishment. Not many teams can say they've done that. It was a gutsy win for TCU and marks their third win against a ranked opponent. With the win, they move to 4-2 in conference play and 12-4 overall. They sit fourth in the Big 12 standings.
TCU will start on the road in Lubbock as they'll take on Texas Tech on Wednesday at 6 p.m. before they return home on Saturday to host Cincinnati at 1 p.m. Both games will be on ESPN+.
