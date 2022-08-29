TCU Women's Volleyball Suffers Tough Opening Weekend

Schollmaier Arena played host to a four-team Big 12 and Big Ten showdown on Friday and Saturday. This marked the opening of the women’s volleyball season. This miniature tournament included 16th ranked Baylor, 5th ranked Minnesota, the defending national champion 3rd ranked Wisconsin, and unranked Texas Christian University.

After an exhibition win, 3-0, over College of Charleston, the TCU Horned Frogs, did not draw a favorable home opening weekend. Friday night, the Wisconsin Badgers were able to have their way with TCU, as they would go on to win in straight sets, 25-11, 25-18, 25-16. A bright spot for TCU in the match was Julia Adams with 13 kills and McKenzie Nichols, who led the team in assists with 10.

The only team that survived the weekend with an undefeated record was the Minnesota Golden Gophers, who had a nice 3-1 victory over Baylor on Friday afternoon and a clean 3-0 straight-set win over TCU on Saturday evening. With Baylor upsetting Wisconsin on Saturday, Minnesota’s 2-0 record deems them the winners of the Big 12/Big Ten Challenge.

Minnesota outside hitter Julia Hanson had four kills in Saturday’s match.

“It was obviously nerve-racking at first, but coming in and trusting my teammates and everything I have been working towards has been really fun. It is definitely great to start off the season 2-0,” said Hanson.

Despite dropping their 2nd match in a row by the score of 3-0, there were some positives to take away from Saturday night’s match for TCU. The 2nd set saw TCU and Minnesota tie at 13-13, 15-15, and even 19-19. Every time the Golden Gophers would grab the lead back, TCU would make a huge effort to tie it up again and again. If the Frogs can find the type of effort they had in the middle of that set, it can be a much improved season.

Graduate student Callie Williams, the TCU setter, led the team with an outstanding 15 assists. After starting at Tennessee and transferring to Baylor, Williams moved on to TCU as this is her first season with the Frogs. Her dad, Jason Williams, is in his first season as TCU’s head coach, and it was important to them both to bring a winning culture to the volleyball program.

“I want us to have a great year, any way that I can help my dad turn this program around in his first season. I think my goal is to help build the culture, help promote change in a positive way, and help to encourage all of the other girls on the team to have a good volleyball experience,” said Callie Williams.

The Frogs host another tournament next Friday and Saturday, where they’ll play three matches in the two days. TCU will play Coastal Carolina, Memphis, and Texas A&M as they look to bounce back.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.