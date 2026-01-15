TCU Women’s Golf Adds Former Letter Winner As Assistant Coach

News came through last week that two-year letter winner for TCU women's golf, Meagan Winans, will be joining the Horned Frogs as an assistant coach for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

She is no stranger to leadership roles, as she served as team captain for TCU during the 2024-25 season. Meagan completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology in December. She will work with Head Coach Angie Ravaioli-Larkin and Assistant Coach Kendall Ahrens. This elite duo will now become an elite trio. Coach Angie Ravaioli Larkin had this to say about Winans coming on board.

That's 𝙘𝙤𝙖𝙘𝙝 𝙈𝙚𝙖 to you



An exceptional leader and one of the great players in recent history, we're thrilled to have Meagan Winans join our coaching staff for the remainder of the 2025-26 season!#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/dAGcRCeeeR — TCU Women's Golf (@TCUWomensGolf) January 7, 2026

I am thrilled to welcome Meagan to our coaching staff. As a recent graduate and standout player for our program, Meagan provided exceptional leadership and unwavering responsibility, with infectious positivity and an uplifting spirit. She understands our culture from the inside out, and her incredible energy will continue to be an asset to our athletes. There is no greater reward for a coach than to have a former player return to help lead, inspire, and encourage our athletes. Coach Angie Ravaioli Larkin

Winans is undoubtedly a leader at heart; she was part of a special team that achieved the highest year-end national ranking ever recorded by a TCU golf team, which was number 15. They won three tournaments and broke 17 team or individual program records, including scoring average and par-or-better rounds.

She started every tournament in her two years as a player at TCU after transferring from the University of Oklahoma. Winans ranks seventh in program history in career scoring average (73.4). She also recorded 111 birdies in her 2024-25 season, which is the fourth-most birdies in a season by a Horned Frog.

The Plano, Texas, native was the base in TCU's lineup last season. She captured three top-10s and placed inside the top-15 in seven of her first nine starts.

Fellow TCU On SI/KillerFrogs Writer JD Andress and I had the privilege of having Meagan on our Campus Tour Podcast back in 2024. She spoke with us about her journey before and after attending TCU, as well as how she achieved such success during her time there. You can watch the full podcast here.

TCU Women's Golf will open up their spring season on January 30-31 at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club in Mexico. This will mark Winans' first tournament as a coach.

