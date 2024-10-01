WATCH! KillerFrogs The Campus Tour Podcast Episode 5: TCU Women Golf's Meagan Winans
In this episode, we highlighted our fifth TCU student-athlete. Nathan Cross and JD Andress have the oppurtunity to visit with TCU Women's Golf Meagan Winans about her journey as a TCU Horned Frogs. As well as how her fall season is going.
Meagan and the TCU Women's Golf team, will tee off next at the Jim West Challenge, held October 20-21 in San Marcos, Texas.
You can find the video below or if you prefer to listen, the audio can be found on Spotify or Apple podcast:
Previous Episodes of the Campus Tour Podcast
TCU Beach Volleyball's Tania Moreno Interview
TCU Rifle's Katie Zaun Episode
TCU Baseball's Caedmon Parker Episode
TCU Equestrian's Jessica McAllister Episode
