Killer Frogs

WATCH! KillerFrogs The Campus Tour Podcast Episode 5: TCU Women Golf's Meagan Winans

In the fifth episode of the KillerFrogs "The Campus Tour" podcast, TCU Women Golf's very own Meagan Winans joins hosts Nathan Cross, JD Andress. Meagan dives into her journey to TCU, as well as their team's great start to the fall season.

Nathan Cross

Meagan Winans' walking to the tee
Meagan Winans' walking to the tee / X: @TCUWomensGolf

In this episode, we highlighted our fifth TCU student-athlete. Nathan Cross and JD Andress have the oppurtunity to visit with TCU Women's Golf Meagan Winans about her journey as a TCU Horned Frogs. As well as how her fall season is going.

Meagan and the TCU Women's Golf team, will tee off next at the Jim West Challenge, held October 20-21 in San Marcos, Texas.

You can find the video below or if you prefer to listen, the audio can be found on Spotify or Apple podcast:

Previous Episodes of the Campus Tour Podcast

TCU Beach Volleyball's Tania Moreno Interview

TCU Rifle's Katie Zaun Episode

TCU Baseball's Caedmon Parker Episode

TCU Equestrian's Jessica McAllister Episode

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

Published
Nathan Cross
NATHAN CROSS

Nathan (Nate) Cross is a current TCU student (Class of 2025), avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast. He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.