TCU Women's Soccer: Meet Messiah Bright

The Next Think NIL ambassador we will highlight is a soccer star, Messiah Bright. She has recently helped TCU Women's soccer go to the next level. She is very proud of helping take this team to another level. Bright says it is a huge blessing and honor to be part of this team. Bright is a Strategic Communication Major from Dallas, Tx. Messiah Bright is the daughter of Kimberly Ross and Damion Bright. She also has a younger sister named Harley. Bright says her athleticism and hard work mentality come from her parents.

"My parents were very competitive growing up, my mom played Volleyball, and my dad played football and soccer. All of my family, I should say, is very competitive. We like to have fun, watch sports, and attend games on the weekends." - Messiah Bright

Growing up, she said she played soccer, tennis, and ran track but only really knew soccer. She said she only played soccer her freshman and sophomore years to prevent injury so she could focus on club soccer.

I think most athletes have someone they look up to and mentor and for Bright, her hero and mentor growing up was her grandpa. She has to say this about her hero:

"He's not with us anymore, but he was always there to push me to my best self, as a player and a person. Every game I play is for him because he didn't get to see me play at the collegiate level like I would have wanted him to."- Messiah Bright

Talented athletes like Messiah Bright have many options on where they can attend and play in college. This is Messiah's advice for future athletes going through the college selection process and why she chose to attend TCU. She says she decided on TCU because when she stepped on campus for the first time, it felt like home, and those were the vibes she was looking for when attending a college. She wants a place that makes her feel like a home away from home. She likes the people who attend TCU, and she has had the opportunity to meet some of her closest friends. Bright also likes Fort Worth a lot. She loves the nightlife and scenery the city has to offer. However, she still has difficulty figuring out what to eat when it comes to restaurants. Messiah says she does have a goal to play professionally when her time at TCU is over, but she says that is on the back of her mind right now. She says there is unfinished business right now at TCU, and she wants to help her team reach the highest potential. This is what Bright has to say about her NIL deal and how it has impacted her and other collegiate athletes.

"I think NIL was a base for student-athletes to maximize their brand. It allows us to learn more about ourselves and what we offer, as well as being able to figure out who our audience is and how we can engage with them even better now! It's opened doors, and it's continuing to open doors. In my experience, it helps me feel like I'm not just a player going unnoticed. I can help push my talents to not only bank on myself but my future as well."- Messiah Bright

Messiah has a Bright future ahead of her, and with her talent, the sky's the limit for what she will accomplish. The frog family definitely loves having her at TCU.

