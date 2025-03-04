Track and Field: 2025 Big 12 Indoor Championships Recap
This past weekend, TCU Track and Field competed in the 2025 Big 12 Indoor Championships at the Texas Tech Sports Performance Center. The Horned Frogs ended up taking home all kinds of hardware and both the men and women's teams had higher placements to end the event than years past.
Day 1 Event Summary
In Friday's preliminary round, TCU had 15 athletes advance to Saturdays event where they would compete for a podium finish. On the 2nd day of the event, these athletes look to improve the men and women's teams score totals as well.
On day 1 of the event, Reese Pokluda and Benjamin Kirbo earned 4th and 5th place overall after combining for 9 points. Later in the day, Georgia Scott, Tia Williams, Sasha Crawford, and Tabitha Ngao got the women's team on the board with a couple points.
On Friday morning, Elise Dobson set a school record in the pentathlon event. She scored 3776 points which breaks her own record that she set earlier in the month. Dobson's teammate, Yannik Knobloch also competed in the multi's and went into Day 2 of the event in 2nd place with 3 events remaining.
Moving over to the track events, Graydon Morris competed in the mile event and the finish couldn't have been closer. Morris claimed the final qualifying spot in the mile event by beating out the next closest runner by five-hundredths of a second. In the 60m women's hurdles, Amari Kiluvia finished 2nd in her heat with a time of 8.31.
TCU's freshmen, Indya Mayberry and London Tucker, impressed once again as they both advanced to the women's 60m sprint final on Saturday. Mayberry recorded automatically qualified with a time of 7.18 and London Tucker ran a personal best 7.28 to take the final spot in the final the next day.
In the 600-yard dash, 4 Horned Frogs advanced to the finals. Amelliah Birdow led the way for the women with a time of 1:19.60. Destin Drummond, Dominic Byles, and Giovouni Henry all qualified for the men's team.
TCU saw 3 athletes make the finals in the 1000m event as Anastacia Gonzales, Mohammed Kowa, and Ngao all punched their ticket. In the 400m and 800m events, Samarra Monroy and Lloyd Frilot made the finals as Monroy posted the second fastest indoor time in TCU program history. Frilot placed 7th with a time of 1:49.30.
Mayberry and Iyana Gray punched their tickets to the women's 200m final while Kashie Crockett made the finals for the men's team. Crockett finished the prelims with a personal best, and the 2nd fastest time in program history, of 20.55.
After Day 1 of the championship meet, the women's track and field team sat in 14th place, and the men's team sat in 8th place.
Day 2 Event Summary
After day 2 of the 2025 Big 12 Indoor Championships, TCU left the Texas Tech Sports Performance Center with 5 event titles.
Mayberry headlined the finishers on day 2 of the event as she was named the 2025 Big 12 Indoor Championship Women's High Point Performer. She swept both of her events on Saturday running a 7.18 in the 60m final and 22.42 in the 200m event.
In the 600y and the 1000m events, Amelliah Birdow and Ngao took home event titles with Birdow finishing with a time of 1:19.02 and Ngao finishing with a time of 2:46.31. On the men's side, Lloyd Frilot finished the 800m event atop the podium with a time of 1:47.52.
In the 200m and 600y dash events, Kashie Crockett and Giovouni Henry took home bronze medals for the men's team.
