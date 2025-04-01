Track and Field: TCU Continues Strong Start to the Outdoor Season
This past weekend, TCU Men and Women's Track and Field competed in their 2nd outdoor meet of the spring season at the 97th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. After earning 15 event wins in Week 1, the Horned Frogs continued their dominance with strong performances on all 3 days of the event.
Day 1 Recap
TCU track and field delivered standout performances at the 97th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, with Jayden Douglas leading the charge by breaking his own school record in the 400m hurdles on Thursday night. His impressive performance earned him the second-fastest time in the prelims and a spot in the finals.
On the women's side, Amelliah Birdow and Tia Williams also secured places in the 400m hurdles finals, adding to the Horned Frogs’ success on the track. In the heptathlon, Elise Dobson wrapped up her events with a total score of 5,172, marking the second-best performance in TCU history and earning her a fifth-place finish.
In the middle-distance events, Lloyd Frilot claimed second place in the 800m, with Georgia Scott finishing 10th. In the 1500m, Anastacia Gonzales placed fifth, while Stone Burke made history by running the second-fastest men's steeplechase in program history.
Day 1 ended with strong performances from distance runners Mckenzie Bailey and Johnson Lagat, both clocking top 10 times in TCU history in the 5,000m.
Day 2 Recap
The Horned Frogs kicked off day 2 of the event with a dominant showing in the 4x100m relay. Indya Mayberry, Iyana Gray, London Tucker, and Teanna Harlin posted the fastest time of the day at 43.69. Their performance not only improved upon their mark from a week ago but also tied for fifth in TCU history and ranked second in the NCAA this season.
In the hurdles, Amari Kiluvila earned the final qualifying spot for the 100m hurdles final with a 13.37 in the prelims. Later, Amelliah Birdow and Tia Williams delivered strong performances in the 400m hurdles final, finishing second and sixth, respectively. Birdow’s run was historic, breaking her own school record and clocking the second-fastest time in the nation this season. On the men’s side, Jayden Douglas placed fourth in the 400m hurdles final.
The sprint events saw more success for TCU, with Mayberry and Gray advancing to the 100m dash final. Mayberry secured the top qualifying time with an 11.22, while Gray placed seventh. The men's 4x400m relay team also earned a spot in the final, finishing in 3:08.88.
TCU’s dominance continued to the field events, particularly in the javelin. The women’s team secured three top-five finishes, with Irene Jepkemboi (51.90m), Maria Bienvenu (50.60m), and Sydney Juszczyk (49.61m) placing third, fourth, and fifth, respectively. On the men’s side, Preston Kuznof impressed in his Texas Relays debut, finishing fourth with a throw of 72.18m.
Samantha Callaway also delivered a strong performance in the women’s shot put, posting a personal best of 15.07m. Her mark placed second in the B section and moved her to sixth in TCU history.
To cap off the night, the Frogs stood out in the relays once again with both the men’s and women’s sprint medley relay teams securing top-five finishes. The women's distance team placed 2nd in the event and the men's team finished 6th.
Day 3 Recap
TCU started off Day 3 of the event with a stellar performance from the TCU women's team in the 4x100 relay event. Mayberry, Gray, Tucker, and Harlin finished the event running a 42.87. Not only is the time the fastest time in the NCAA this season, but it's also the fastest time in TCU program history and the 2nd fastest time in the 2025 season.
Later, Mayberry and Gray competed in the 100m dash final. Mayberry took her 2nd event win of the day finishing with a 10.91, while Gray finished 6th with an 11.19. On the men's side, Kiluvia and Crockett both also had success in the relay events. Kiluvia finished 8th overall in the finals with a 13.41 and Crockett finished 4th overall in the 200m invitational.
The women's 4x400 team capped off the event running the 2nd fastest time in school history earning a 3rd place finish.
TCU Track and Field is back in action this weekend at the Bill Schmidt Invite at the University of North Texas.
