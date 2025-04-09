Track and Field: The Frogs Bring Home 8 Event Wins from the Bill Schmidt Invite
This past weekend, TCU Track and Field made a short trip up to UNT for the Bill Schmidt Invite. The Frogs experienced a 2-hour delay before their meet but weren't phased by the weather as they took home 8 event wins headlined by a pair of wins from junior Mohammed Kowa.
Stone Burke got the Frogs started with a first-place finish in the 3000m Steeplechase with a time of 9:30.19. Long distance runners Gabby Martin and Olivia Andrews finished 1st and 2nd in the women's 5000m with times of 17:34.04 and 17:48.25 respectively. On the men's side, Brayden Schick made his collegiate debut as he ran unattached and won the men's 5000m with a time of 15:01.61.
Kowa picked up his first win of the day by placing 1st in the men's 1500m clocking a 3:54.20. Later in the day, he would also place 1st in the 800m event as well. On the women's side, Anastacia Gonzales picked up an event win in the 1500m with a time of 4:33.63.
Sasha Crawford, Georgia Scott, and Gonzales finished 1-2-3 in the women's 800m event giving Crawford her first event win of the year. All 3 runners finished neck and neck with times of 2:13.23, 2:14.26, 2:15.91 respectively.
For the sprinters, Finn Dunshee finished 2nd in the men's 100m event with a time of 10.50. On the women's side, Bryce Brazzell, a freshman from Byron Nelson High School, finished 4th overall in the event with a time of 11.81. Mikayla Hayes logged a time of 11.72 in the prelims but unfortunately didn't run in the final.
In the field events, Yannik Knobloch took home an event win in the men's long jump with a distance of 7.28m. Alleah Krote took home the triple jump title with a distance of 12.37m. In the pole vault event, the Frogs had multiple freshmen shine as Michael McCloy finished in 3rd place and Mamie Grace McClelland finished 5th in the event. McClow cleared a height of 4.75m, while McClelland recorded a PR of 3.50m.
TCU Track and Field is back in action at the 44 Farms Team Invitational this coming weekend in College Station.
