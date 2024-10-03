Two Freshmen Lead The Way For TCU Men's Golf At Colonial
The Horned Frog Men's Golf team didn't have to travel far, competing right in their own backyard at the renowned Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth. While the results may not have met their expectations, two promising freshmen delivered performances that hint at a bright future for TCU golf. Their potential was on full display, offering a glimpse of what lies ahead for the program.
Aidan Dortch and Charlie Wylie led the way for the Horned Frogs on the final day at Colonial Country Club, turning in the team’s best rounds. Dortch showcased an impressive front nine, firing a 1-under 34, which contributed to his season-low round of 1-over 71. He finished tied for 69th alongside teammate Scott Roden.
Charlie Wylie kicked off his morning very strong on the final day, making birdies on three of his first seven holes. This allowed him to post a score of 2 over 72. He led the Horned Frogs overall with a score of 12 over, finishing tied for 58th place.
Jack Beauchamp had a solid first day, which placed him just outside the top 20 after 36 holes. However, he had a rough round on Tuesday, shooting a 10 over 80. He finished the tournament in a tie for 64th place at 13 over overall.
The Horned Frogs could not find their way out of 15th place as they matched their first-round score on the final day at 15 over. The Oklahoma Sooners captured the tournament win at 10-over, four shots ahead of the Texas Longhorns.
North Carolina's David Ford won this year's tournament and was one of seven players under par. You can catch Ford at Colonial again in May as he earned an exemption to the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge.
TCU RESULTS
15. TCU: 295 – 296 – 295 = 886 (+46)
T58. Charlie Wylie: 73 – 77 – 72 = 222 (+12)
T64. Jack Beauchamp: 73 – 70 – 80 = 223 (+13)
T69. Aidan Dortch: 78 – 76 – 71 = 225 (+15)
T69. Scott Roden: 74 – 74 – 77 = 225 (+15)
71. Ethan Dial: 75 – 76 – 75 = 226 (+16)
TEAM RESULTS
1. Oklahoma: 830 (-10)
2. Texas: 834 (-6)
3. Auburn: 836 (-4)
4. North Carolina: 841 (+1)
5. Arizona State: 851 (+11)
6. Vanderbilt: 860 (+20)
7. Stanford: 862 (+22)
T8. Alabama: 863 (+23)
T8. Georgia Tech: 863 (+23)
T10. Texas A&M: 864 (+24)
T10. Georgia: 864 (+24)
12. Texas Tech: 867 (+27)
13. Oregon: 868 (+28)
14. Wake Forest: 870 (+30)
15. TCU: 886 (+46)
