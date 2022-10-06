Women's Soccer Poll Watching Week 7: Frogs Drop One Spot

The TCU women's soccer team (7-2-3, 2-0-1 in the Big 12) dropped one spot in the United Soccer Coaches poll this week, to tie for tenth, down from ninth in the Week 6 poll.

The Horned Frogs did get a 1-0 road win over Kansas State last week, but the one win was not enough to hold the No. 9 spot. TCU is now tied with Rutgers at No. 10 - yes, the same Rutgers team that ended the Frogs postseason run last season. TCU will host West Virginia on Thursday, October 6.

Texas is the only other Big 12 school in the Top 25. Last week, the Longhorns were in the receiving votes category. This week, they are now No. 23. TCU played Texas to a 1-1 draw to open Big 12 play last month.

Here are the highlights from this week's poll:

Team records are through October 2

1 - UCLA (11-0-0), no change

2 - Virginia (10-1-1), no change

3 - Florida State (8-0-2), up 4

4 - Alabama (11-1-1), up 1

5 - North Carolina (9-3-0), down 2

6 - Northwestern (10-1-2), up 2

7 - Duke (8-3-0), down 3

8 - USC (7-1-1), up 12

9 - Arkansas (8-2-1), up 3

10 (tie) - TCU (7-2-3), down 1

10 (tie) - Rutgers (11-1-1), no change

23 - Texas (8-1-3), previously not ranked

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes: Oklahoma State (#32)

