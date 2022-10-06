Skip to main content
Women's Soccer Poll Watching Week 7: Frogs Drop One Spot

TCU Athletics

Women's Soccer Poll Watching Week 7: Frogs Drop One Spot

TCU remains in the Top Ten, now tied at No 10, down one spot from last week

The TCU women's soccer team (7-2-3, 2-0-1 in the Big 12) dropped one spot in the United Soccer Coaches poll this week, to tie for tenth, down from ninth in the Week 6 poll.

The Horned Frogs did get a 1-0 road win over Kansas State last week, but the one win was not enough to hold the No. 9 spot. TCU is now tied with Rutgers at No. 10 - yes, the same Rutgers team that ended the Frogs postseason run last season. TCU will host West Virginia on Thursday, October 6. 

Texas is the only other Big 12 school in the Top 25. Last week, the Longhorns were in the receiving votes category. This week, they are now No. 23. TCU played Texas to a 1-1 draw to open Big 12 play last month. 

Here are the highlights from this week's poll:

Team records are through October 2

1 - UCLA (11-0-0), no change

2 - Virginia (10-1-1), no change

3 - Florida State (8-0-2), up 4

4 - Alabama (11-1-1), up 1

Scroll to Continue

Read More

5 - North Carolina (9-3-0), down 2

6 - Northwestern (10-1-2), up 2

7 - Duke (8-3-0), down 3

8 - USC (7-1-1), up 12

9 - Arkansas (8-2-1), up 3

10 (tie) - TCU (7-2-3), down 1

10 (tie) - Rutgers (11-1-1), no change

23 - Texas (8-1-3), previously not ranked

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes: Oklahoma State (#32)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Tristian Fletcher (12) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Dear Opponent: Kansas

By Tyler Brown
FeG1xlEWYAMr4eo
Football

Know Your Foe: Kansas Football Players to Watch

By Nathan Cross
Kansas redshirt sophomore tight end Jared Casey (47) motions downfield getting a first down in the first quarter of Saturday's game inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Football

Kansas Jayhawks Depth Chart: Week 6 vs. TCU

By Nicholas Howard
Nov 20, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Derius Davis (11) runs after the catch as Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Jacobee Bryant (2) defebnds during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Big 12 Football: Week 6 Matchups and Predictions

By Barry Lewis
TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

TCU Football: Frogs Had Best Tuesday Practice Of The Year

By Derek Lytle
Oct 1, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) celebrates with TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) and TCU Horned Frogs offensive tackle Michael Nichols (68) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Football

No. 17 TCU Releases Depth Chart: Week 6 at No. 19 Kansas

By Nicholas Howard
5L3A0690-43
Football

TCU at Kansas: Odds, Spread, and Point Total Prediction

By Nathan Cross
USATSI_19107409
Football

TCU Football Week 6 Opponent Lookahead: Kansas Jayhawks

By Brett Gibbons