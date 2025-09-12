Opponent Depth Chart: Abilene Christian Wildcats
Once again, the wait is nearly over for fans looking forward to watching TCU Football again. After an awkward bye week for the Frogs after a dominant win in North Carolina, Sonny Dykes and his staff don't get a break as they gameplan to take on an extremely talented Abilene Christian program.
One difference in TCU's second game of the season is the appearance of depth charts for both teams. That being the case, we have the opportunity to outline Abilene Christian's depth chart for the 2025 season. For the first time this season, the Horned Frogs will have a good idea of who will be on the field during Saturday night's game.
Who Should the Frogs Look Out for this Saturday?
While this article does feature some notable players on both sides of the ball, TCU On SI's weekly "Know Your Foe" article goes into more depth on some guys that can be game-changers for the Wildcats this coming weekend.
At the quarterback position, Earl Stone has started both games for Abilene Christian, throwing for 379 yards with a completion percentage of nearly 68%. Despite not throwing a touchdown pass so far this season, Stone presents a threat with his legs in the Red Zone with two rushing touchdowns.
Through two games, Stone's favorite targets at the receiver position have been redshirt seniors Javon Gipson and J.J. Henry, with each having 10+ catches for over 100 yards.
While the Wildcats don't necessarily have a defensive lineman that jumps off the stat sheet, their linebacker core seems to be the focal point of the Wildcats' defense. Linebackers Rashon Myles Jr. and Will Shaffer have both stood out early in the season with over 20 tackles. Shaffer has one of the lone tackles for a loss for the Wildcats, while Myles Jr. is the only defender with an interception this season.
If the Frogs are going to dominate with the run game against ACU, TCU's offensive line will need to build off of their strong performance in Chapel Hill.
Offense
QB
#4 Earl Stone
#6 Cade Fennegan
RB
#26 Jordon Vaughn
#3 Rovaughn Banks Jr.
WR-X
#7 Javon Gipson
#2 Hut Graham
WR-Y
#1 JJ Henry
#16 Luke Moffitt
WR-Z
#13 Dallas Dudley
#5 J.B. Mitchell III
TE
#88 Jed Castles
#87 Itty Henry
LT
#77 George French II
#69 Brady Stephenson
LG
#54 Kaden Carr
#72 River Gordon
C
#68 Colter Lynch
#55 Anthony Rosas
RG
#59 Landon Roaten
#76 Joziah Fogle
RT
#62 Luke Roaten
#69 Brady Stephenson
Defense
DE
#90 Kaghen Roach
#91 Colt Cooper
NOSE
#93 Chris Herpin
#96 Cameron Jones
DT
#95 Kortlin Rausaw
#97 Lakion Fowler
WLB
#1 Will Shaffer
#0 Darius Moore
OLB
#8 Chris Wright
#46 Isaiah Crawford
SLB
#14 Rashon Myles Jr.
#52 Boone Morris
CB
#4 Tyson Williams
#18 Christian Oku
CB
#5 Jocelyn Malaska
#20 Noah Mangham
DB
#3 Dorian Plumley
#22 Javeon Wilcox
S
#2 Jordan Mukes
#12 De'Aneglo Ponder
S
#29 Romario Noel
#7 T.J. Marshall
Special Teams
K
#39 Kyler Meschi
#38 Brandon Perez
P
#33 Hugo Nash
#47 Will Chapman
LS
#50 Justin Duff
#35 Braden Hawkins
H
#33 Hugo Nash
#47 Will Chapman
PR
#4 Tyson Williams
KR
#14 Raydrian Baltrip
#0 La'James White