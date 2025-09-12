Killer Frogs

Opponent Depth Chart: Abilene Christian Wildcats

With the depth chart drama with North Carolina over with, it's nice to have an idea of who will be starting for TCU's opponent, the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

Carson Wersal

ACU running back Jordon Vaughn stiff-arms SFA cornerback Aaron Sears as he carries the ball downfield for an eventual touchdown Saturday Sept. 6, 2025. Abilene Christian University defeated Stephen F. Austin University at home, 28-20.
ACU running back Jordon Vaughn stiff-arms SFA cornerback Aaron Sears as he carries the ball downfield for an eventual touchdown Saturday Sept. 6, 2025. Abilene Christian University defeated Stephen F. Austin University at home, 28-20. / Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Once again, the wait is nearly over for fans looking forward to watching TCU Football again. After an awkward bye week for the Frogs after a dominant win in North Carolina, Sonny Dykes and his staff don't get a break as they gameplan to take on an extremely talented Abilene Christian program.

One difference in TCU's second game of the season is the appearance of depth charts for both teams. That being the case, we have the opportunity to outline Abilene Christian's depth chart for the 2025 season. For the first time this season, the Horned Frogs will have a good idea of who will be on the field during Saturday night's game.

Who Should the Frogs Look Out for this Saturday?

Sam Vidla
ACU defensive lineman sacks SFA quarterback Sam Vidlak, knocking the ball into the air where it was then recovered in the end zone by ACU, scoring a touchdown and tying the game Saturday Sept. 6, 2025. Abilene Christian University defeated Stephen F. Austin University at home, 28-20. / Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While this article does feature some notable players on both sides of the ball, TCU On SI's weekly "Know Your Foe" article goes into more depth on some guys that can be game-changers for the Wildcats this coming weekend.

At the quarterback position, Earl Stone has started both games for Abilene Christian, throwing for 379 yards with a completion percentage of nearly 68%. Despite not throwing a touchdown pass so far this season, Stone presents a threat with his legs in the Red Zone with two rushing touchdowns.

Through two games, Stone's favorite targets at the receiver position have been redshirt seniors Javon Gipson and J.J. Henry, with each having 10+ catches for over 100 yards.

While the Wildcats don't necessarily have a defensive lineman that jumps off the stat sheet, their linebacker core seems to be the focal point of the Wildcats' defense. Linebackers Rashon Myles Jr. and Will Shaffer have both stood out early in the season with over 20 tackles. Shaffer has one of the lone tackles for a loss for the Wildcats, while Myles Jr. is the only defender with an interception this season.

If the Frogs are going to dominate with the run game against ACU, TCU's offensive line will need to build off of their strong performance in Chapel Hill.

Offense

QB
#4 Earl Stone
#6 Cade Fennegan

RB
#26 Jordon Vaughn
#3 Rovaughn Banks Jr.

WR-X
#7 Javon Gipson
#2 Hut Graham

WR-Y
#1 JJ Henry
#16 Luke Moffitt

WR-Z
#13 Dallas Dudley
#5 J.B. Mitchell III

TE
#88 Jed Castles
#87 Itty Henry

LT
#77 George French II
#69 Brady Stephenson

LG
#54 Kaden Carr
#72 River Gordon

C
#68 Colter Lynch
#55 Anthony Rosas

RG
#59 Landon Roaten
#76 Joziah Fogle

RT
#62 Luke Roaten
#69 Brady Stephenson

Defense

DE
#90 Kaghen Roach
#91 Colt Cooper

NOSE
#93 Chris Herpin
#96 Cameron Jones

DT
#95 Kortlin Rausaw
#97 Lakion Fowler

WLB
#1 Will Shaffer
#0 Darius Moore

OLB
#8 Chris Wright
#46 Isaiah Crawford

SLB
#14 Rashon Myles Jr.
#52 Boone Morris

CB
#4 Tyson Williams
#18 Christian Oku

CB
#5 Jocelyn Malaska
#20 Noah Mangham

DB
#3 Dorian Plumley
#22 Javeon Wilcox

S
#2 Jordan Mukes
#12 De'Aneglo Ponder

S
#29 Romario Noel
#7 T.J. Marshall

Special Teams

K
#39 Kyler Meschi
#38 Brandon Perez

P
#33 Hugo Nash
#47 Will Chapman

LS
#50 Justin Duff
#35 Braden Hawkins

H
#33 Hugo Nash
#47 Will Chapman

PR
#4 Tyson Williams

KR
#14 Raydrian Baltrip
#0 La'James White

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Carson Wersal
CARSON WERSAL

Carson, a 2025 TCU graduate, is a sports journalist who covers college athletics for several On SI sites. While most of his experience is with TCU On SI, he also writes with Wake Forest On SI and Houston On SI. He also has a passion for the college baseball scene, most notably being a fan of TCU Baseball. In 2023, Carson was in Omaha and reported on the Men’s College World Series, where TCU finished 4th in the nation. His past work not only consists of major sports like football, basketball, and baseball, but with others like track and field and cross country as well.