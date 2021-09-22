The KillerFrogs team discusses the upcoming Battle of the Iron Skillet against the SMU Mustangs. Listen to their keys to the game.

Hosted by Sean Foushee, the KillerFrogs takes a deep dive into the upcoming game versus the SMU Mustangs. Joining Foushee this week are TCU Hall of Famer Shannon Brazzell, Nathan Hernandez, Jack Hesselbrock, Nick Howard, and Ryann Zeller.

The team discusses their keys to the game and what must happen for a Frogs' victory. The bye week gave the Frogs time to improve on the defensive side of the ball, which will be necessary to stop the Mustangs.

Listen to the full podcast here (44:00)

The team discusses the recent conference realignments, and how SMU was left out of the Big 12 Conference expansion. "It just shows how inconsequential SMU has become in the landscape of college football," said Foushee during the podcast. "This has got to rub them the wrong way. They are coming into Fort Worth with a massive chip on their shoulder. If we give them one little ounce of sunshine, that they can feel like they can stick with us, then that's going to be trouble. But, if we can come out and just knock them around for the first quarter," continued Foushee, "then I don't see them being able to recover."

In addition to discussing the keys to a Frogs victory, the weekly "Dear Opponent" letter is read. And the team provides their score predictions, which will be discussed in an article later this week.

The Battle for the Iron Skillet is Saturday, September 25 at 11 a.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. This will be the 100th game between TCU and SMU. TCU leads the series 51-41-7.