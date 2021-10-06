The KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 164: Special Guest Clint Foster

The KillerFrogs team talks about the lack of offense, horrible calls by the refs, and a decent defense in the loss to Texas. They also look ahead to the matchup with Texas Tech.

The Frogs drop their second game in a row at home, this time losing by five to Texas in what the KillerFrogs panel believed was a winnable game for TCU. To help lighten the mood, the hilarious Clint Foster (YouTube, Twitter, Instagram) joins the panel this week. The group discusses what is going wrong with this team and what can be expected this week when the team finally goes on the road to scenic Lubbock.

In discussing the loss to Texas, Brazzell gives grades to different aspects of the game. To the referees, he said "They made some calls that changed the momentum of the game. Their grade is F-." To the TCU defense, he said "They only allowed six points off of the three turnovers, Their grade is a B-." And to the TCU offense, he said that it was the play calling and execution that left a lot to be desired. Their grade was a C-.

"There's a lot of blame to go around," Brazzell continued. "But at some point, people have to start accepting the blame."



Joining Sean Foushee on this week's podcasts are TCU Hall of Famers Shannon Brazzell and W.C. Nix plus Hunter Nix and special guest Clint Foster.