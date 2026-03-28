On Friday night, the TCU Horned Frogs (15-10, 3-4 in Big 12) kicked off a three-game series against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-9, 4-3 in Big 12). It was a windy night at Lupton Stadium, but that didn't deter the Frogs from holding their annual Ranas Cornudas night.

On the mound, left-handed pitcher Mason Brassfield got the start for the Frogs, while Lukas Pirko led the weekend off for the Red Raiders. It's safe to say that TCU's midweek win over DBU carried into Friday night's game as the Horned Frogs exploded for 11 runs within the first three innings. With a combined five home runs, the Horned Frogs would go on to run-rule the Red Raiders 18-8.

TCU had six athletes record multi-hit games, with Sawyer Strosnider, Jack Bell, Cole Cramer, Chase Brunson, and Noah Franco all hitting home runs. It was because of those long balls and a strong start from Brassfield on the mound that TCU secured the first game of the series, moving to 3-4 in Big 12 play.

The Red Raiders responded to TCU's early offensive attack with six runs in the middle innings, but a TCU offense that had stayed dormant for the early part of the season just continued to roll against Texas Tech's pitching staff.

Why the Blowout Win Matters for the Weekend Ahead

Chase Brunson celebrates with his teammates after his fourth home run on the season. | TCU Baseball Twitter/X

While it was encouraging to see the TCU lineup finally put together, even if there was some wind involved, what may be even more important is how the Horned Frog pitching staff performed. Don't get me wrong, the Red Raiders still scored eight runs on 12 hits, but Saarloos didn't need to use any of his high-leverage arms.

Guys like Walter Quinn, Nate Stern, and Tanner Sagouspe have been excellent out of the bullpen for the Horned Frogs this season, and should be 100 percent for the remainder of the weekend. Against a lethal Texas Tech offense, that's the kind of thing that can play a vital role in winning a series.

Saalroos and his staff also have the benefit of throwing Lance Davis on the mound tomorrow. The redshirt sophomore is coming off his best performance this season, and will look to continue that dominance on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

This Version of the Lineup Looks Dangerous...

Chase Brunson makes solid contact with a pitch vs Tarleton State (2025) | Brian McLean KillerFrogs /TCU on SI

One of the more notable storylines from the Frogs' run-rule win over Texas Tech was Noah Franco's return to action. The outfielder had missed the last several weeks with an oblique injury, but finally returned to the lineup on Friday night for the first time since the opening weekend.

Franco ended the night going 2-for-4 at the plate, blasting his first home run of the season. After the game, both Brunson and Colton Griffin emphasized that the sophomore's return to the lineup helped free the rest of the lineup.

That can only mean good things for TCU moving forward. With multiple others hitting their stride at the right time, and with the Frogs bringing back a major power threat, there's no reason that this time can't continue its recent success at the plate.

The Run Rule

By ending the game early the Frogs effectively preserved their bullpen for the high-stakes games on Saturday and Sunday. In a conference as volatile as the Big 12, every inning saved is a resourse gained. Head coach Kirk Saaroos now enters the clinch-window with a fresh set of arms and a pitching that didn't have to endure 27 outs in the the cold weather. This efficiency puts Texas Tech on their heels, forced to rethink their rotation while the Frogs remain rested and ready.

What's Next

While Friday night fireworks provided a 10-run cushion, the Ranas Cornudas know that in the Big 12, the job is never finished until the final out of the weekend. Withan 1808 victory in the books and the series momentum firmly on the side of the purple and White, the attention now shifts to a pivotal Saturday showdown. We need every memebr of the Frog Army to layer up, pack Lupton Stadium, and bring the noise as TCU looks to slam the door on the Red Raiders.

The Rest of the Weekend Schedule

Game 2: Saturday, March 28th @ 2:00 PM CT

Game 3: Sunday, March, 29th @ 1:00 PM CT