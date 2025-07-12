TCU Men's Basketball Locks In Three Major Visits
TCU men's basketball recently scheduled visits with three top 100 prospects in the 2026 class. Below are the three recruits and when they will be in Fort Worth.
1. Davion Adkins - October 4
Davion Adkins is a 6-foot-9 big who currently attends Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The Dallas, TX native is the No. 26 overall and No. 1 center prospect in the 2026 class per 247Sports. The only other visit Adkins currently has scheduled is to Rutgers on September 18.
2. Billy White III - October 4
Billy White III is a 6-foot-8 forward from Corpus Christi, TX, attending Veterans Memorial High School. Nicknamed "Blanco", he is the No. 33 overall player and No. 4 player from Texas in the 2026 class per 247Sports. The small forward will join Davion Adkins at the same time in Fort Worth, the weekend TCU Football hosts Colorado. White III will also visit Texas A&M, Virginia, SMU, Oklahoma State, LSU, and Maryland.
3. Trent Perry - September 19
Trent Perry is a 6-foot-4 guard who currently attends Link Academy. The Frisco, TX native is the No. 94 overall prospect in the 2026 class per 247Sports. Perry will visit the Frogs the same weekend TCU Football hosts SMU. He also has visits scheduled to Maryland and Texas A&M.
Landing any of these prospects would be huge for Jamie Dixon and staff to start building their 2026 class.
Follow KillerFrogs on X to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.