TCU Men's Basketball Locks In Three Major Visits

Top 2026 prospects Davion Adkins, Billy White III, and Trent Perry will be in Fort Worth in the fall.

Nicholas Girimonte

Jan 4, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (TX) forward Davion Adkins (25) against Utah Prep Academy during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (TX) forward Davion Adkins (25) against Utah Prep Academy during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
TCU men's basketball recently scheduled visits with three top 100 prospects in the 2026 class. Below are the three recruits and when they will be in Fort Worth.

1. Davion Adkins - October 4

Davion Adkins, TCU men's basketball
Jan 4, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (TX) forward Davion Adkins (25) against Utah Prep Academy during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Davion Adkins is a 6-foot-9 big who currently attends Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The Dallas, TX native is the No. 26 overall and No. 1 center prospect in the 2026 class per 247Sports. The only other visit Adkins currently has scheduled is to Rutgers on September 18.

2. Billy White III - October 4

Billy White III, TCU men's basketball
Veterans Memorial's Billy White III attempts a basket during the game at Flour Bluff High School, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Corpus Christi, Texas. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Billy White III is a 6-foot-8 forward from Corpus Christi, TX, attending Veterans Memorial High School. Nicknamed "Blanco", he is the No. 33 overall player and No. 4 player from Texas in the 2026 class per 247Sports. The small forward will join Davion Adkins at the same time in Fort Worth, the weekend TCU Football hosts Colorado. White III will also visit Texas A&M, Virginia, SMU, Oklahoma State, LSU, and Maryland.

3. Trent Perry - September 19

Trent Perry, TCU men's basketball
Link Academy's Trent Perry dunks the ball as the Lions took on Oak Ridge Pioneers in the championship game of the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions at Great Southern Bank Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trent Perry is a 6-foot-4 guard who currently attends Link Academy. The Frisco, TX native is the No. 94 overall prospect in the 2026 class per 247Sports. Perry will visit the Frogs the same weekend TCU Football hosts SMU. He also has visits scheduled to Maryland and Texas A&M.

Landing any of these prospects would be huge for Jamie Dixon and staff to start building their 2026 class.

Nicholas Girimonte
NICHOLAS GIRIMONTE

Nick Girimonte, a senior at Texas Christian University majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism, is passionate about media, storytelling, and sports. Originally from Windsor, CA, Nick moved to Fort Worth, TX in 2021 to pursue his career goals. He has gained diverse hands-on experience as an on-air talent for Frogs Today, covering TCU sports, and as a writer and podcast host for TCU Horned Frogs on SI. Nick specializes in covering both men’s and women’s basketball. His podcast, “Frog Fever,” covers TCU and Big 12 Men’s Basketball. Additionally, he works with the TCU Football video crew, contributing to game footage and analysis. Nick has also held roles with the Texas Rangers, Barstool Sports, and Austin Industries, where he worked on social media content, event planning, and brand visibility. Nick is excited to contribute to TCU Horned Frogs On SI and looks forward to his next sports communication journey after graduation in May 2025.

