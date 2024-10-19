Texas Tech Commit Gil Jackson Talks TCU Offer
TCU recently has been more active on the recruiting trail including offering tons of recruits. One of the recruits who earned a Horned Frogs offer is a Texas Tech commit.
That Texas Tech commit and TCU offered prospect is Gil Jackson. Jackson is a three-star cornerback from Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, Texas (same high school that wide receiver JP Richardson is from). He is a 2025 recruit and recently caught up with TCU On SI to detail this offer.
“This offer means a lot to me TCU has been a school I’ve wanted to go to for a while and now that I have the opportunity to go and act on this offer it means a lot,” the Texas Tech commit stated to Killer Frogs. “The coaching staff has made it very clear that I am a priority recruit as of now and their offer process was longer due to them wanting to make sure it was genuine.”
TCU doesn’t offer many recruits so when they do, you know the offer means something. The coach who offered the prospect was defensive coordinator Andy Avalos. “Coach Andy Avalos the defensive coordinator is the person who told me I had an offer from TCU along with coach Juice Brown and Sonny Dykes”
He detailed what makes the Horned Frogs unique now in his recruitment. “The competition and energy in practice guys going at it. The environment that the school is in and the culture that coaches bring and are building. Also, the way they brought me in as family as soon as I stepped on campus.”
He recently visited the Horned Frogs with a friend. It will be something to pay attention to moving forward as the Horned Frogs will stay on top of recruiting the Texas Tech commit.
