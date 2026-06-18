Why Braylon Deal Chose TCU Despite a Long List of Offers

TCU secured a significant recruiting victory Tuesday as three-star wide receiver Braylon Deal of Garland, Texas, announced his commitment to the Horned Frogs.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound prospect chose TCU over a lengthy list of suitors that included Houston, Utah, Texas Tech, and more than 18 other programs, according to On3 and 247Sports.

Deal showcased his versatility during his junior season at Naaman Forest High School, hauling in 26 receptions for 429 yards and six touchdowns. He added 265 rushing yards and three scores on the ground while also throwing for 817 yards and eight touchdowns.

His commitment gives TCU its 13th pledge in the 2027 recruiting class and makes him the second wide receiver commitment in the group, joining Kobe Haynes.

First I would like to give all glory to god. Thank you to everyone who has been on this Journey. With that being said I am blessed to announce my commitment to TCU! #GoFrogs @dealt4aces @CoachP_WAM @JClarkHFB247 @samspiegs @woodruff_coach @CoachHerreraNFH @glomanlam pic.twitter.com/DOIbs7YzAP — Braylon Deal (@BraylonD3al) June 16, 2026

Family Ties Bring Another Deal to Fort Worth

Deal’s decision continues a family tradition in Fort Worth. With both of his brothers either signing with or transferring to TCU, he becomes the latest member of the family to join the Horned Frogs. Despite those ties, Deal underwent his own recruiting process before ultimately making his decision following a visit to campus over the weekend.

𝗗𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗜𝗧.



Devean Deal has made his presence felt the last two games, recording three sacks against Utah & Texas Tech! #GoFrogs | #BleedPurple pic.twitter.com/2tpf10rJ7c — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) October 30, 2024

Malcolm Kelly Continues to Attract Top Receiving Talent

A major factor in Deal’s commitment was the relationship he built with wide receivers coach Malcolm Kelly, who has established himself as one of the nation’s premier developers of receiving talent.

Kelly joined TCU in 2019 as wide receivers coach and was promoted to assistant head coach in 2022.

Under Kelly’s guidance, TCU has produced first-round NFL Draft selections Quentin Johnston, chosen by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023, and Jalen Reagor, selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020.

His track record of developing receivers and preparing them for the next level made TCU an attractive destination for Deal as he looks to maximize his potential.

Kelly and the Horned Frogs made Deal a priority throughout the recruiting process— building a strong relationship with the dynamic playmaker and outlining how he fits into the program’s future plans.

What Deal's Commitment Means for TCU's 2027 Class

While recruiting rankings will continue to evolve over the next two seasons, Deal's versatility makes him one of the more intriguing prospects in TCU's 2027 class. Players capable of contributing in multiple phases of the game have become increasingly valuable in modern college offense.

For Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs, landing another Texas prospect early in the cycle continues their recruiting strategy focused on keeping top in-state talent home. With more than a year remaining before National Signing Day, TCU's coaching staff has already assembled a class that continues to gain momentum.

Deal now becomes part of a growing receiver group that could help shape the future of the Horned Frogs' offense as the program looks to build on recent recruiting success.