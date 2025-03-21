TCU WBB: Ella Hamlin - From "Underfrog" to NCAA Tournament Participant
When Ella Hamlin stepped on TCU’s campus as a freshman in August 2023, her basketball career had seemingly ended. After scoring 1,500 points and earning district offensive player of the year honors twice at Granbury High School, she elected to pursue a nursing a degree at TCU over playing college ball at a smaller college.
Fast forward about 18 months, Hamlin is sitting inside the TCU women’s basketball locker room laughing with teammates. The Horned Frogs are a little over 24 hours away from playing in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Hamlin and her teammates earned a 2 seed and will host 15-seed Fairleigh Dickinson Friday in the opening round at Schollmaier Arena.
The sophomore guard has played 26 minutes over 11 games this season and might not play much in the tournament, but her story extends well beyond the court. She joined the team as walk-on with two other players in January 2024 when a rash of injuries forced the Horned Frogs to hold open tryouts. The walk-ons became known as the “underfrogs” and have become an lasting piece of the program’s rise to Big 12 Conference champions.
Hamlin, the only “underfrog” still on the roster, was placed on scholarship a year after the tryouts. Soon, she can add NCAA Tournament participant to the resume.
“It’s amazing,” Hamlin said of being in the tournament. “It's obviously a dream come true, and it's just such a blessing to be a part of it with this team. It's such a special team.”
TCU On SI caught up with Hamlin before TCU’s practice on Thursday. Hamlin talked about being part of March Madness, what she has learned from this team and memorable moments from the past two seasons. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Growing up, was the NCAA tournament something you got into? Did you fill out brackets and watch the games?
Yeah, I've grown up filling brackets watching it, both the men's and the women's side. So, it’s really surreal to now be a part of it and see what actually goes on the inside of it.
What have you seen behind the scenes that you didn't know went on?
All the rules and regulations and, honestly, I didn't really know how the brackets and seeding were all done. I kind of would just fill them out. So, it's been cool to see how the whole season leads up to this.
Selection Sunday was a special moment for this team. What was it like to see that two seeds go up there and know you’re hosting?
It was amazing. We were all so happy coming off regular season champs and tournament champs, and it was really cool to see all that work pay off and be a two seed.
What has this season meant to you?
It's meant the world to me to be teammates with these people and Hailey [Van Lith] and Sedona [Prince] and just get to genuinely become friends with them. They're amazing people and it's been the greatest opportunity. I'm really thankful for it.
When you talk about players like Hailey and Sedona, who are probably going to play professionally, what have learned from them?
I've learned so much from them. Getting to play against them in practice and how calm they are, their whole game. Seeing how champions really play has been such an amazing learning experience.
Everyone has talked about this being a special team. What makes it special to you?
There's so many different reasons. Just the people they are off the court. You see what good competitors they are on the court, and they're even better people and teammates off the court. All of them, they've been role models for me and have really embraced me in this team and helped me grow. Sedona, Haley, Maddie [Conner], all of them.
What about the coaching staff? What has it been like playing for Mark Campbell?
I just feel like I've run out of words. He really embraced us into the team last year and then this year coming back. It's amazing to play for all of them. He's such a good coach that cares so deeply about all his players. So, it's really special.
A year and a half ago, when you saw that this team needed players, why did you decide to try out?
I really felt like it was a crazy opportunity. It was obviously sad how it came about with people getting injured, but I knew that I wanted to give it a try. And I'm so happy I did and grateful that the coaches gave me this opportunity.
Nursing can be a demanding degree. What are some challenges you’ve faced balancing academics side with athletics?
It honestly hasn't been too bad. The coaches are very helpful. They encourage me to prioritize nursing and then Harris College of Nursing really works with me to be able to do both. So, I've had so much support, and they've made it as easy as possible.
What has been the most memorable moment for you, so far, since joining the team?
Obviously getting my scholarship was very memorable because you could see the team was so excited. It was the greatest moment of my life. But also winning the Big 12 championship. I didn't have a huge part in it, but watching my teammates play so good and get the win that they all worked so hard for, it was super special.
What did it mean to you to be put on scholarship?
It's been a lot of work to do both [basketball and nursing]. It just felt super rewarding to see that. It was amazing to see kind of everything come together and all my teammates come together and the coaches and have that special moment.
When you made the team, could you imagine a year and a half later being where you're at now with this whole experience?
I definitely could not imagine it. I had no idea what I was getting into when I joined last year, but I think it really shows how God can work in your life and get you to wherever you’re supposed to be. Definitely feel very blessed and thankful to be a part of this team.
No.2-seed TCU faces No. 15-seed Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday, March 21, at 2:30 p.m. CT at Schollmaier Arena. It can be seen on ESPN2.