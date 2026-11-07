The TCU Horned Frogs got a late-game win in week nine, and were looking for some more magic on the road in the Big 12's Friday night showdown against the top-25 ranked Arizona Wildcats.

It was a vicious battle between both teams, with the Frogs' offense scoring their most points against a Power Four opponent this season, but it wasn't enough to get it done as mistakes once again caught up with the Frogs.

Here are three takeaways from the late-night loss.

Letting Their Best Players Work & Finding a Spark

TCU Horned Frogs tight end Kari Ashley (81) carries the ball against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was very clear throughout this contest that the Horned Frogs' offensive game plan was to feed their two best players: Jordan Dwyer and Kari Ashley. With a limited rushing attack because of injuries and struggles throughout the season, the Frogs would need to air the ball out, regardless of health.

The Wildcats had to be sure that was the game plan, and there was no doubt they did, as it seemed obvious going into the matchup. However, with the skill set of both of them, it hardly seemed to matter, as the defense had no answer for them, and Craig refused to shy away from throwing to them.

In fact, Dwyer and Ashley were the only two players who were even targeted in the first half. Dwyer had five receptions for 52 yards on eight targets, and Ashley had eight receptions for 56 yards on nine targets.

The Frogs had a clear way to attack the injuries on offense, and using unquestionably the two most talented players on offense was the answer, and to their credit, the Arizona defense just could not do anything about it.

That also meant getting creative with ways to use them, primarily Ashley, who the Frogs slid all over the field, including into the backfield a few times. Letting him work, who has been one of the most explosive playmakers with the ball in his hands this season, shows a willingness to find a way to get him the ball, even when the passing game is struggling.

Freshman running back Amante Martin also offered a spark, showing tenacity on his downhill runs and ripping off multiple double-digit gains, helping an offense devoid of a lethal ground game keep defenses honest.

However, with that said, he did show some mental lapses due to his age. He had a holding penalty and struggled to pick up a free defender in pass protection. The rushing ability is there, and these are valuable reps as he continues to level up his game.

Small Mistakes Still Add Up

TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Ace Theus (4) catches a kick during the second quarter against the UCF Knights at Acrisure Bounce House. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Despite the Frogs' offense showing a willingness to get creative and use their best players throughout games. They still made mental mistakes that were costly in this one.

That includes a drive that started with under 2 minutes remaining in the first quarter, with the offense chugging along, the most they had in the game at that point. They reached the Arizona side of the field for the first time in the game, reaching as far as their 24-yard line.

A 7-yard pass to Ashley would set up 3rd and 3, where the Frogs would run it up the middle for a two-yard gain, forcing a fourth-and-1. They would line up quickly for a QB sneak; that would have worked, but the Frogs called a timeout to think the play over. Coming out of that, they would get a false start penalty, and Kyle Lemmermann would come out for a 37-yard field goal attempt, his second try of the year, and would go wide right.

That was just the team in the second quarter; they scored no points on a drive they desperately needed to respond with.

Other mental lapses were there as well, including on quarterback Jaden Craig, who was given solid pockets throughout the night but wouldn't step up into them, only to be brought down for a sack, or would hold the ball a second too long and miss an open receiver. He has continued to struggle with his pocket presence, and it once again reared its head tonight.

Then the end of the game happens; with 1:45 left to go, Arizona scored but failed the two-point conversion. They try a squib kick, and Ed Small muffs it, and the Wildcats recover it to take over on the TCU 26-yard line, setting them up perfectly to win the game.

That was the third special teams mistake of the game. The missed field goal, the blocked field goal on a 50-yard attempt, and the muffed recovery.

The little things could snowball, turning into larger issues that would influence the game too much, just as they have throughout the season.

Defense Causes Headaches

TCU DC, Andy Avolos after defeating Baylor 17-6 in Waco | Tony Beblowski | KillerFrogs.com

Another week, another time to give the TCU defense their flowers. Entering the contest, the Wildcats were the No. 21-ranked offense in scoring, No. 17 in yards per game, No. 18 in yards per play, and No. 5 in 3rd-down conversions.

The Frogs, however, did what they have all season. They'll bend, and bend a lot at points, but they aren't going to break, and if they are in the red zone, well, you are about to see a different animal on the field from the 11 on the field.

This wasn't their best game, but the Wildcats still found quite a bit of success, especially in the passing game, using their talented receiving core to find open holes in coverage and settle into easy receptions.

The Frogs' defense still played strong. They were getting pressure on Noah Fifita, especially from Paul Oyewale on the edge, and Koron Heyward once again looks to be a revelation for the program. Hudson Hooper had a 93-yard pick-six. They compiled three sacks and forced Fifita out of the pocket all night.