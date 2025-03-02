Women's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Baylor Players to Watch

No. 17 Baylor hands No. 14 Kansas State their first home loss of the season. Make that now 9 wins in a row.



Aaronette Vonleh finished with a season-high 24 points.@BaylorWBB has a shot at a @Big12Conference Championship in the final game of the season v. TCU on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/JOcXYzyJHH