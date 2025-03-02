Killer Frogs

Women's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Baylor Players to Watch

Key players from the Bears to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs Women's Basketball team on Sunday for the regular season finale.

Nathan Cross

Jan 20, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Baylor Lady Bears guard Sarah Andrews (24) drives to the basket against UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Jan 20, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Baylor Lady Bears guard Sarah Andrews (24) drives to the basket against UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The #17 Baylor Bears (25-5, 15-2) take on the #10 TCU Horned Frogs (27-3, 15-2) on Sunday, March 1, at 5:30 PM CT. Here are some key players on the Baylor team that TCU fans should know before the game. This game is for all the marbles, as the winner will be named regular season Big 12 Champions.

#5 Darianna Littlepage-Buggs

Guard from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Junior

Baylor guard Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is one of the most dominant and physical players in the Big 12. She thrives as a mid-range scorer, showcasing a smooth pull-up jumper, and also is effective at attacking the lane, where she finishes through contact. She is also a strong force on the boards and a solid defender, using her impressive vertical leap to secure rebounds and protect the paint with shot-blocking ability. For TCU to have a chance in this matchup, they must match her physicality and intensity on both ends of the floor.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs' Season Statistics

Points

14.3

Rebounds

10.5

Assists

2.3

Field Goal %

53.5%

#21 Aaronette Vonleh

Center from West Linn, Oregon. Senior

Vonleh is a dominant force in the paint, and Baylor’s chances in this matchup will heavily rely on her ability to contain Sedona Prince and control the boards. At nearly four inches shorter than Prince, she faces a tough challenge. For Baylor to gain an edge, they must keep Vonleh actively involved on both ends of the floor. She thrives as a strong rebounder and efficient interior scorer, never backing down from a battle in the post. TCU will need to find a way to limit her impact to win this game.

Aaronette Vonleh's Season Statistics

Points

13.7

Rebounds

5.4

Assists

0.7

Field Goal %

59.5%

#24 Sarah Andrews

Guard from Irving, Texas. Senior

Sarah Andrews is a dynamic all-around guard who excels in scoring, playmaking, and defense. As one of the leaders of Baylor’s offense, she plays a pivotal role in the team’s success. Andrews is a solid shooter, capable of knocking down shots from anywhere on the court, especially from beyond the arc. Her high basketball IQ and court vision make her a dangerous facilitator, creating opportunities for herself and her teammates. TCU must keep close tabs on her because if she gets into a rhythm, she has the ability to take over the game and make things difficult in a hurry.

Sarah Andrews' Season Statistics

Points

11.2

Rebounds

3.3

Assists

5.0

Field Goal %

36.5%

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.T

feed

Published
Nathan Cross
NATHAN CROSS

Nathan (Nate) Cross is a current TCU student (Class of 2025), avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast. He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.