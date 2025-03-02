Women's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Baylor Players to Watch
The #17 Baylor Bears (25-5, 15-2) take on the #10 TCU Horned Frogs (27-3, 15-2) on Sunday, March 1, at 5:30 PM CT. Here are some key players on the Baylor team that TCU fans should know before the game. This game is for all the marbles, as the winner will be named regular season Big 12 Champions.
#5 Darianna Littlepage-Buggs
Guard from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Junior
Baylor guard Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is one of the most dominant and physical players in the Big 12. She thrives as a mid-range scorer, showcasing a smooth pull-up jumper, and also is effective at attacking the lane, where she finishes through contact. She is also a strong force on the boards and a solid defender, using her impressive vertical leap to secure rebounds and protect the paint with shot-blocking ability. For TCU to have a chance in this matchup, they must match her physicality and intensity on both ends of the floor.
Darianna Littlepage-Buggs' Season Statistics
Points
14.3
Rebounds
10.5
Assists
2.3
Field Goal %
53.5%
#21 Aaronette Vonleh
Center from West Linn, Oregon. Senior
Vonleh is a dominant force in the paint, and Baylor’s chances in this matchup will heavily rely on her ability to contain Sedona Prince and control the boards. At nearly four inches shorter than Prince, she faces a tough challenge. For Baylor to gain an edge, they must keep Vonleh actively involved on both ends of the floor. She thrives as a strong rebounder and efficient interior scorer, never backing down from a battle in the post. TCU will need to find a way to limit her impact to win this game.
Aaronette Vonleh's Season Statistics
Points
13.7
Rebounds
5.4
Assists
0.7
Field Goal %
59.5%
#24 Sarah Andrews
Guard from Irving, Texas. Senior
Sarah Andrews is a dynamic all-around guard who excels in scoring, playmaking, and defense. As one of the leaders of Baylor’s offense, she plays a pivotal role in the team’s success. Andrews is a solid shooter, capable of knocking down shots from anywhere on the court, especially from beyond the arc. Her high basketball IQ and court vision make her a dangerous facilitator, creating opportunities for herself and her teammates. TCU must keep close tabs on her because if she gets into a rhythm, she has the ability to take over the game and make things difficult in a hurry.
Sarah Andrews' Season Statistics
Points
11.2
Rebounds
3.3
Assists
5.0
Field Goal %
36.5%
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.T