Women's Basketball: TCU to Play NC State; Nolan Wilson Joins Staff
TCU women’s basketball announced another marquee non-conference matchup and the hiring of assistant coach Nolan Wilson this week.
The Horned Frogs will battle 2024 Final Four participant North Carolina State on Sunday, Nov. 17. Tipoff time and broadcast information will be announced later.
This marks the first time in TCU’s Big 12 era a Final Four team will visit during nonconference play and third time in program history. Tennessee visited in 2000 and 2004 following semifinal runs.
"I can't think of a better way to headline our home nonconference schedule," TCU head coach Mark Campbell said in a release on gofrogs.com. "Games like this are fun for both our players and fans, and it will be a great test as we measure our program against one of the nation's elite teams. We are anticipating a sold out Schollmaier Arena crowd and will work tirelessly to deliver a production and performance our fans and program alumni will be proud of."
TCU and NC State will battle again during the 2025-26 season as part of a home-and-home arrangement. NC State reached the Final Four last season for the first time since 1998, finishing 31-7 overall.
In addition to NC State, TCU will play another NCAA semifinalist this season with a matchup against national champion South Carolina scheduled for Dec. 8 at Dickies Arena.
The 2024-25 season will start Nov. 5 with the full nonconference schedule being unveiled in the coming weeks. Season ticket renewals are ongoing and single-game general admission tickets will be available soon.
Campbell also added Wilson in anticipation of the upcoming season.
Wilson brings seven years’ combined experience at the NBA, WNBA and collegiate levels. Most recently, he spent three years at Washington as the director of analytics and scouting before serving as an assistant coach in 2023-24. Wilson’s time in Washington included a stint as an advanced scout for the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, a role that featured diagramming set cand call frequencies for every player and helping with player personnel tendencies and postgame reports.
The Laredo, Texas native worked for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2019-20 season as an assistant coach in player development where he trained players like NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Seth Curry and simulated scout offense and defense. Wilson also utilized shot progression software to college shot-tracking data.
This summer, Wilson made Silver Waves Media “50 Most Impactful High Major Assistants” list, an honor current TCU assistants Xavier Lopez and Minyon Moore have received as well.
Wilson helped Washington put together back-to-back nationally ranked recruiting classes, featuring ESPNW’s 14th ranked class in 2024. Last year, the Huskies beat four AP top 25 teams and earned a No. 1 seed in the WBIT. Washington also made a WNIT semifinal run in 2022-23.
Under Wilson’s watch, Washington’s Dalayah Daniels earned consecutive All-Pac 12 honorable mention accolades and Sayvia Sellers made the Pac-12 All-Freshman team.
Stints at Rice in 2018-19 as the assistance scouting and recruiting director and 2020-21 as an assistant coach preceded Wilson’s time in the pacific northwest. He helped with recruiting, organized and edited film and created scouting reports during the 2019-20 season when the Owls won 28 games and finished 16-0 in conference play. Rice then won a third consecutive Conference USA title and the WNIT Championship in 2020-21.
A graduate of Prairie View A&M, Wilson’s coaching career started in 2017-18 as a graduate assistant at his alma mater. He played football (defensive end) and basketball (forward) there and earned a bachelor’s of business administration and management before getting an MBA in 2020.
His wife, the former Maya Hawkins, started at point guard for Rice from 2013-17. She graduated as the school record holder in 3-pointers and free throw percentage. The couple has a son, Maleo.
