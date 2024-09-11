2028 Prodigy Ismael Schiefer Previews Visit With The Tennessee Vols
Tennessee is always actively looking for and recruiting the next potential freak athlete of future classes and one of the front runners for that title.
That player is Ismael Schiefer.
Schiefer is a class of 2028 (current high school freshman) who is a 6-foot-4 228-pound frame. He currently goes to Grayson High School which is one of the better high school programs not only in the state of Georgia but the whole United States.
He is set to visit the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend as they take on Kent State in a 7:45 PM ET kick. He caught up with Volunteer Country to preview the visit.
“What I’m looking forward to the most on this visit is building a stronger connection with the players, community, and my position coaches,” said the Grayson High School freshman.
What stands out to each recruit about a program is different however one of the popular answers to that particular question is the coaching staff. Schiefer would go on to agree. Take a look.
“It has to be the coaching staff that stands out. Coach (Rodney) Garner is a living legend. Coach (Robert) Ayers has done and achieved everything that I want for myself at my position, an All-American first-rounder who had a lengthy pro career. Also can’t forget Coach (William) Inge who has 20 plus years of coaching experience.”
He did have an interesting statement about the Vols inside Neyland Stadium. He gave the Neyland experience a very special title.
“It’s the best GameDay experience in the country,” said the 2028 prospect.”
He provided a score prediction for the Vols as he is favoring Tennessee which is no shock in this case.
“56-6 is what I have in favor of the Vols.”
What’s next for the talented athlete has nothing to do with Tennessee so this visit will be very key early on.
“Getting out to the West Coast and visiting a few programs out there.”
