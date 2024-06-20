College World Series Tickets Expensive Buy In for Tennessee vs Texas A&M
Tickets for College World Series will cost fans an expensive buy in to watch Tennessee vs Texas A&M.
On Wednesday evening, the College World Series stage was set as the Tennessee Volunteers and Texas A&M Aggies clinched their spots in the final series. The two SEC teams will play in a best-of-three series for the college baseball championship. The series will start on Saturday in Omaha.
Fans who wish to attend the event will have to pay a hefty price for Saturday's game. According to Ticket Master, the lowest-priced ticket is set at $350 down the left field foul pole in the outfield. The most expensive ticket is set at $3,760 behind home plate in section 113. One ticket is even listed for $10,000, but majority of the high-priced tickets are in the $1,000 range.
According to DraftKings, Tennessee is listed at -154 odds to win game one of the championship series. The Volunteers have made the College World Series championship for the first time since 1951. The Volunteers lost to Oklahoma that season. They will now have a chance to win their first-ever baseball championship in a three-game series in Omaha after keeping a clean slate through the College World Series up to this point.
Tennessee and Texas A&M have played just once this season despite being in the same conference and the Volunteers walked away victoriously. They played in the SEC tournament and the Volunteers won by a final score of 7-4. However, neither team lost a game in Omaha, so it is expected to be a fitting finale for the 2024 college baseball season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
