Live Updates: Tennessee Baseball vs. East Carolina in Chapel Hill Regional

Live Updates: Tennessee Baseball vs. East Carolina

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Current Score: Tied 0-0

First Inning:

Top: Tennessee pitches first. Here comes Evan Blanco to begin the Chapel Hill Regional. Blanco's pitch is hit deep to left field, but Brown snags it. One out. Blanco is having an issue with his pitch watch. A sliding play by Blake Grimmer gets out No. 2 for the Vols. Out No. 3 comes from Manny Marin, making a great fundamental play.



Bottom: Here comes the Vols to the plate. Whittaker makes an unbelievable play on a hit that went to the deepest part of left center. Whittaker slammed into the wall for the catch. The inning is quickly over, as the Vols get none on.

Second Inning:

Top: Blanco steps back on the mound.



Bottom:

Pre-Game Articles Worth Reading

• Predictions: Click HERE

• Tony Vitello Statement: Click HERE

• Landon Mack Injury Update: Click HERE

• ECU's Questionable Decision: Click HERE

• Tennessee's Starting Pitcher: Click HERE

• Reese Chapman's Injury Update: Click HERE

Pre-Game Information

Tennessee's Evan Blanco (11) celebrates after striking out a batter during the NCAA college baseball game against the Missouri Tigers on Mar. 22, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Blanco struck out five and allowed only one run on four hits over 7 2/3 innings. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are entering this game with everything to prove after exiting the SEC tournament in the second round of the event. They will bring their pitcher from last week back on the mound with the hopes of a better outing, as he will now face an even tougher situation, but not as tough a team. That pitcher is Evan Blanco, who will take on the East Carolina Pirates with the hopes of getting the Vols to the winner's bracket. This game will be viewed as one that the Vols should win, but fans shouldn't sleep on the Pirates, who have been underrated all season long.

East Carolina is entering the event with a 36-22-1 record, as they have had some tough outings at times, but can't afford to have one against the Vols today. They have picked up some solid wins along the way, including wins over teams like North Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Charlotte, Duke, and many more.

This team is dangerous and can defeat the Vols if they don't show up in the way that they need to, but if the Vols do show up as many anticipate, this is a game that they should win.

As for Tennessee, they are entering this contest with a 38-20 record, which is a down year compared to their recent seasons. Even though things haven't been sunshine and rainbows all year, the Vols have still won some big games along the way. Some of the wins they have had include a series against the Texas Longhorns, a game against the Georgia Bulldogs, a series against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and many more.

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