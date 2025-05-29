Former Tennessee Vol Goes Viral for Controversial Quote on 2024 National Title
Former Tennessee pitcher Chase Burns is going viral for his controversial quote on the Volunteers winning the 2024 national title.
Most players would be ecstatic to learn their former college team won the national title. Even if the player wasn't a part of winning the actual championship, most are happy to see their former program having success on the field. However, that wasn't the reaction former Tennessee pitcher Chase Burns had when Tennessee won the title last season.
Burns started his career at Tennessee in 2022 and after two seasons with the program, he elected to transfer to Wake Forest ahead of the 2024 season. The Volunteers proceeded to win the national title that year while Wake Forest was eliminated during the regional round.
The now Cincinnati Reds pitcher was asked about Tennessee winning the title last year and what his reaction was, and it's one Volunteer fans are not too fond of.
"Yeah, it was weird seeing them win it, but I'm thinking about the long-term goals," said Burns. "It's awesome that those guys won the national championship, and I'm happy for them, but a national championship wouldn't have helped me develop and be the starter that I want to be. I'm talking about playing for 10 to 15 years in the big leagues. Something I want to do, and I don't think a national championship can top a 15-year, big league career."
"I wish I would have won a national championship, of course, but not everybody can say they went second overall," said Burns. "It plays hand in hand. I'm happy that they won that, and they deserve it all, but I'm also happy for myself and my hard work."
Burns was successful in his two years with the Volunteers and went on to be drafted 2nd overall in the MLB draft after his one season with Wake Forest.
