Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Dodgers-Yankees, Marlins-Brewers, Padres-Royals)

The MLB is back in full swing with a 15-game slate on Friday after the Mets beat the Phillies 4-1 last night. Those are the only two teams off today, as the Rays and Red Sox have a twinbill on tap.

I’m targeting the Yankees at home, a low-scoring game in Milwaukee, and the Padres on the road for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, July 17.

MLB Best Bets for Friday, July 17

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Yankees (-105) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers UNDER 8 (-103)

San Diego Padres (-111) at Kansas City Royals

New York Yankees (-105) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Yankees went into the break sweeping the Nationals, while the Dodgers were swept by the Diamondbacks.

Gerrit Cole now takes the mound for the Yankees against Roki Sasaki for the Dodgers.

I trust Cole a lot more than Sasaki at this point in the season.

It’s largely due to how dominant the Dodgers have been, but it’s kind of crazy that Sasaki started in 22% of Los Angeles’ losses (8 of 36). And Sasaki has a 6.25 ERA on the road as compared to 4.60 at home.

Add in how these teams were performing before the break, and I’ll back the home team as a slight underdog tonight.

Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers UNDER 8 (-103)

This should be a good old-fashioned pitcher's duel in Milwaukee tonight.

Sandy Alcantara and Logan Henderson have both been solid this season, especially recently, and neither of these teams is an offensive dynamo.

I’m also happy to fade offense in the first few games back from the longest break of the season. Batters should theoretically take a bit longer to get back to the top of their game after four days off.

San Diego Padres (-111) at Kansas City Royals

I know the Padres have been a bit disappointing this season, but this is a great chance for San Diego to start the second half on a high note.

Michael King gets a chance to start against one of the worst offenses in the league, and Seth Lugo has been shaky at best as of late. The Royals also have the worst bullpen in the league at a 5.33 ERA.

I’d even consider taking the Padres on the run line. Kansas City has lost by at least two runs in each game of their five-game skid, and the Royals’ last nine losses overall have come by margin.

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