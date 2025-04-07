Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Star Chase Dollander Impresses in his Colorado Rockies Debut

The Colorado Rockies rookie makes a strong statement in his first MLB start

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chase Dollander (32) pitches in the first inning against the Athletics at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Colorado Rockies made the call to the minor leagues and pulled up Chase Dollander. Dollander is a former Tennessee Volunteers ace and starting pitcher of two seasons. The talented pitcher was drafted 7th overall two drafts ago and has been dominating the minors since.

Nothing changed on Sunday as he was credited with the Rockies second win of the season. Dollander finished the game with six strikeouts in five innings. He is expected to continue to be a starter from here on out after a great start and shwoing signs of what could be an amazing future in the black and purple.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

