How to Watch: Tennessee vs Florida State, College World Series Semifinals
Everything fans need to know on how to watch Wednesday's matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida State Seminoles.
The Tennessee Volunteers and Florida State Seminoles are set to rematch in the College World Series Semifinals. Tennessee took game one in dramatic fashion by coming back in the late innings to then walk it off in the bottom of the ninth. Christian Moore also became just the second player to hit for the cycle in college World Series history.
Tennessee comes into Wednesday's semifinal off two days of rest after a 6-1 victory over No. 4 North Carolina on Sunday. The win featured outstanding performances from starting pitcher Drew Beam, who allowed one run over five innings, and Kavares Tears, who went 2-4 with four RBIs.
Starting on the mound for the Vols is Zander Sechrist, who holds a 4-1 record with a 3.26 ERA. Sechrist is coming off a dominant showing in the Knoxville Super Regional Championship game against Evansville, where he allowed one run over 6.1 innings pitched. Florida State has yet to announce their starting pitcher.
If Tennessee wins the game, they will advance to the College World Series championship, but if Florida State wins, then the two teams will play again in an elimination game for the spot in the championship series.
How to Watch:
Event Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Time - 3:00 PM EST
Location: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Nebraska)
TV: ESPN/ESPN+
