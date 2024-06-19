Preview: Tennessee vs Florida State in College World Series Semifinals
Tennessee will play Florida State in the College World Series semifinals on Wednesday.
Top-ranked Tennessee is set to face No. 8 Florida State in the College World Series semifinals, a rematch of the teams' thrilling opening-round matchup. Tennessee won the first round against Florida State with a dramatic comeback victory, capped by a heroic walk-off single from left fielder Dylan Dreiling.
The Seminoles have fought their way back into Wednesday's semifinal with wins against No. 12 Virginia (7-3) and No. 4 North Carolina (9-5), earning themselves a second shot at No. 1 Tennessee. Florida State will need to beat the Vols twice to advance to the College World Series championship series, while Tennessee only needs one win to advance.
Tennessee comes into Wednesday's semifinal off two days of rest after a 6-1 victory over No. 4 North Carolina on Sunday. The win featured outstanding performances from starting pitcher Drew Beam, who allowed one run over five innings, and Kavares Tears, who went 2-4 with four RBIs.
Starting on the mound for the Vols is Zander Sechrist, who holds a 4-1 record with a 3.26 ERA. Sechrist is coming off a dominant showing in the Knoxville Super Regional Championship game against Evansville, where he allowed one run over 6.1 innings pitched. Florida State has yet to announce their starting pitcher.
How to Watch:
Event Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Time - 3:00 PM EST
Location: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Nebraska)
TV: ESPN/ESPN+
