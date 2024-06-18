Tennessee Baseball Game Time Moved for College World Series
The Tennessee Volunteers have been cruising through the College World Series thus far. They defeated Florida State in the first round and then handled North Carolina in the second round. They are now just one win away from the College World Series championship game, but their game on Wednesday will be played a little later than scheduled.
Due to weather in the area, game 10 has been postponed to Wednesday at 10 AM between Florida and Kentucky in an elimination game. As a result, Tennessee's game has been moved to 3 PM ET instead of 2 PM. Here is the statement that NCAA baseball released on social media:
"Due to impending weather, Game 10 has been postponed to tomorrow, Wednesday, June 19th, 10 AM CT. Gates will open at 9 AM CT. Box Office will open at 8 AM CT. Game 11 will approximately take place at 2 PM CT. Gates will open tentatively 1 hour following the conclusion of game 10."
The Tennessee Volunteers will play the winner of the Florida vs North Carolina. Both teams the Volunteers handled in their two matchups. Tennessee will also have to lose two games in a row now in order to miss the national championship three-game series. They came into the tournament as the favorite, and so far they have played like that was the right decision.
