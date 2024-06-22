LIVE Updates: Tennessee vs. Texas A&M
The Tennessee Volunteers take on the Texas A&M Aggies in game one of the College World Series.
The Tennessee Volunteers bested the Florida State Seminoles in the College World Series semifinal earlier this week, sending them to the final against Texas A&M. It's the Vols' first time in the CWS since 1951, where they lost to the Oklahoma Sooners. They're seeking their first title in program history, and it all starts tonight.
According to DraftKings, Tennessee is listed at -180 odds to win game one of the championship series. That number has changed since Thursday when it was listed at -154.
The Volunteers come in with a 58-12 overall record while the Aggies sit at 52-13. Tennessee defeated the Aggies in the SEC tournament this season en route to a conference title. Other than that, there is not much to go off of to compare the two teams outside of the numbers.
How to Watch:
Event Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time - 7:30 PM EST
Location: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Nebraska)
TV: ESPN/ESPN+
Tennessee vs Texas A&M Score Updates - CWS
