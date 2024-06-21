Isaiah Gibson Cancels Oklahoma Official Visit
2025 five-star edge rusher Isaiah Gibson (Warner Robins, Ga.) canceled an official visit with Oklahoma the weekend after his official visit with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Warner Robbins High School edge rusher Isaiah Gibson canceled his official visit with the Oklahoma Sooners this weekend to return to Athens, Georgia, to see the Bulldogs on an unofficial visit. He's one of the most prized recruits in the 2025 class, and the Vols are giving heavy pursuit.
The Tennessee Volunteers got Gibson in Knoxville this past weekend for his official visit, and they surrounded him with several elite talents on both sides of the football. The Vols were on the outside looking in on this recruitment ahead of the weekend, but now they sit firmly in the mix for his services. The in-state Georgia Bulldogs have paced this battle even when Gibson committed to USC, and they are still the likely favorite.
However, Gibson has previously indicated he plans to take visits into the fall and won't finalize his decision until early national signing day. The Volunteers only have one commit on their defensive front in the 2025 recruiting cycle, and Gibson would be an ideal addition for this coaching staff.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
• George MacIntyre, QB
• Justin Baker, RB
• Joakim Dodson, WR
• Radarious Jackson, WR
• Jack VanDorselaer, TE
• Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
• Nic Moore, OL
• Jayden Loftin, EDGE
• Ethan Utley, DE
• Tyler Redmond, CB
• Dylan Lewis, CB
• Sidney Walton, S
