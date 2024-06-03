BREAKING: Tennessee Vols Advance To Super Regionals After Win Over Southern Miss
The Tennessee Volunteers routed the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Sunday night and officially advance to the Super Regionals.
The Tennessee Volunteers completed a perfect weekend by defeating the Southern Miss Eagles in the final of the Knoxville Regional on Sunday night. What began as a crooked start for the nation's No. 1 team quickly transformed into a display of power hitting and timely pitching from the Vols.
Tennessee hit five home runs one day after hitting four against the Indiana Hoosiers. They've had several batters get involved in the action over the past few days, namely catcher Cal Starks, who hit two home runs in the past two days. Tennessee showed a lot of resilience during the middle innings of this contest; Southern Miss jumped on top 3-2 after the fifth inning, but Tennessee answered with a four-run sixth inning.
Head coach Tony Vitello and company are on to the Super Regionals, successfully taking care of business. They scored nine or more runs in every outing in the Knoxville Regional tournament while letting their pitching staff hold three squads to low numbers in each outing.
Other Tennessee News:
- Travis Smith Jr Sets Commitment Date
- George MacIntyre Accepts Invitation To Elite 11
- Josh Heupel Details Importance of 2022 Alabama Victory
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.