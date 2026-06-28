Tennessee Baseball Commit Jared Grindlinger Breaks Down His MLB Draft Mindset

The MLB Draft is getting closer and closer, as the Tennessee Volunteers look to finally shape their roster, as they continue to look to mold their team into the perfect puzzle, with the hopes of getting back to where they belong.

One of the players that will be selected in the upcoming MLB Draft is signee Jared Grindlinger, who is the brother of current Tennessee baseball player Trent Grindlinger.

Grindlinger caught up with Vols on SI to discuss the Tennessee Volunteers, the upcoming MLB Draft, and so much more, as the biggest decision of his young career waits.

Jared Grindlinger Gets Real

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on April 18, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I'm definitely super excited for the new changes, especially the new pitching coach. I think that is a huge addition to a really strong program already, and I am just excited to get working with them," Grindlinger stated.

He then would go into what his mindset has been now that the draft is right around the corner.

"With the draft approaching, nothing has really changed. I am focusing on it day by day, not really worrying about it, just focusing on my training on stuff, as well as talking with my brothers about what's to come, and all of that stuff, but I am really just trying to keep my head clear," Grindlinger stated.

Grindlinger finished his high school career recently, which led him to detail his favorite moment from high school.

"In all honesty, I would say that the best part was winning a state championship. I feel like that capped off a great year, and that has been my main goal ever since this year started," Grindlinger confirmed.

He will face a tough decision, as he will either go to college or bypass college and go straight to the MLB farm system.

"Yeah, that's going to be a tough decision for sure, but when I talk to my family about it, I feel like wherever I go, whether it's the SEC or pro ball, I feel like it will be a good decision, and I will be in great hands," Grindlinger said.

He would leave off with details on what his brother's message has been as the draft approaches quickly.

"Yeah, I mean, Trent already went through the full process. His advice has been 'don't get wrapped up in all of the nonsense'. You'll see that Twitter and mock drafts will come out. He has told me to keep focusing on my game and just to keep working hard and keep a clear mind. He always keeps me humble, I mean we talk all the time, I just got off the phone with him, so, yeah, I have to just stay calm throughout the process," Grindlinger explained.