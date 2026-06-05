Tennessee Baseball is Hosting an ELITE Baseball Transfer Portal Target

The Tennessee Volunteers are currently hosting one of the better players in the transfer portal. The Vols are hosting someone who could be one of the better players on the roster next season, as he is a player who can pitch, but is an even better bat at the plate, as he is a player who will have the chance to do both for the Vols.

Tennessee Baseball is Hosting Braydon Kersey

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander looks up during the coaches meeting at home plate during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on April 18, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The player the Vols are currently hosting on a visit is Braydon Kersey, according to Ben McKee. Kersey played three positions for the Mercer program, as he played first base, second base, and was a relief pitcher, which is what he likely will play for the Vols if he opts to commit. Kersey is arguably the best infielder that teh Vols have had visit them from the transfer portal since they hosted Gavin Kilen, who later committed to them and was selected in the first round of the MLB Draft.

Last season, Kersey finished with 21 home runs and also finished with a great batting average of .325. This is great considering he finished the season with a total of 206 at-bats, and he only struck out 62 times this season. Kersey was an excellent fielder, but he was also great when it came to the mound. In relief, the talented prospect pitched 20 innings. In those innings, he has finished with 26 strikeouts and a 4.95 ERA. Regardless of his ERA, he had a 2-0 record, which is good.

He is likely going to be one of the better players that the Vols will host this offseason, and if they land him, then the Vols will be in great shape in the infield ahead of the 2026 season.

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