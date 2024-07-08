Tennessee Baseball Lands Transfer Eric Rataczak from Niagara
Tennessee's baseball program has landed transfer Eric Rataczak from Niagara.
Just a few weeks removed from winning a national title, the Volunteers' baseball program is already getting busy preparing for next season. The transfer portal has been flying around with names entering and committing to new schools and Tennessee just picked one up. Outfielder Eric Rataczak has announced his commitment to the Volunteers from Niagara University.
In 2024, Rataczak hit .396 with 17 home runs, 71 RBI and 14 doubles on the season. He also led the MAAC in batting average, OPS, RBI, and on-base percentage and set a new program record for single-season runs, hits, home runs, and RBI. He helped lead the Purple Eagles to an NCAA regional round berth, the first NCAA tournament appearance in program history after going 38-17.
Prior to his time at Niagara, Rataczak attended the University of San Diego and Arizona Western College where he played in 32 games, had a batting average of .314, a total of 11 RBIs, 16 runs, and two stolen bases. He brings a lot of college baseball experience with him to Knoxville, along with some postseason experience as well.
Tennessee's offense played a huge role in them winning the national title this season and adding a slugger like Rataczak only helps their chances of repeating that next season. The transfer portal has become a huge player in all college sports, and the Volunteers have done a good job utilizing it this offseason to keep the train rolling.
