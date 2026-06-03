Tennessee Baseball Star Opts to Return to Tennessee Rather Than Entering the Portal

The Tennessee Volunteers have received great news from one of their best players in the pitching rotation, as they will be returning one of their stars rather than entering his name into the college baseball transfer portal.

Cam Appenzeller Announces His Return to Tennessee Baseball

Cam Appenzeller during Tennessee baseball’s Orange & White scrimmage at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on November 9, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The player who announced he will be returning to Knoxville for his next season with the Tennessee Vols is Cam Appenzeller, who is one of the better players in the rotation when it comes to considering guys to be a future ace for this team now that Tegan Kuhns is off to the MLB for the MLB Draft.

Appenzeller was awesome for the Vols in his first season, as he was playing in a similar role to former Tennessee Volunteers standout Zander Sechrist, and former Tennessee Vols reliever, who is now in the MLB with teh Colorado Rockies, Seth Halvorsen. The Vols will likely have Appenzeller as a starter for the Vols this season, as he showed that he is capable of doing so.

Last season for the Vols, the talented prospect finished with six wins and only one loss, while also striking out 64 batters. He didn't have the best ERA, but he is expected to have a better ERA in his next season with the Tennessee Volunteers, as he is likely going to be a starter who plays within the first two days for the Vols, although anything can change from now until when they begin in February.

If Appenzeller had opted to enter the college transfer portal, he would have been one of the more talked-about prospects, but luckily for the Vols, they won't have to worry about that, and instead will have him for one more season while he prepares to be a future top-30 MLB Draft selection.

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