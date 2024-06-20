Tennessee Baseball Projected to Have Four Picks in First Two Rounds in MLB Draft
Tennessee baseball is projected to have four players drafted in the first two rounds of the 2024 MLB draft according to the latest mock draft.
The Tennessee Volunteers are in the midst of a championship season as they clinched a spot in the 2024 College World Series. While that's where the majority of the attention is focused on right now, the program is also set to have a huge year in the MLB draft according to the latest mock draft.
ESPN released a 2024 MLB mock draft and the major news outlet had four Volunteers being selected in the first two rounds of the draft. Christian Moore was slotted in as the 12th overall pick to the Boston Red Sox, Billy Amick 32nd overall to the Baltimore Orioles, Drew Beam to the Tampa Bay Rays at No. 58 and Blake Burke to the Philadelphia Phillies at 63rd overall. Here is what the article said about Moore:
"There's been a lot of heat for Moore coming off the board with this pick during his rise throughout the end of the regular season into the college postseason. Boston seems to be in a similar spot to Detroit, hoping to grab one of the top 10 talents who happen to fall out of the top 10 picks, with a bias toward hitters with some power. Moore and Kurtz both fit that focus on hitters with power."
Moore became just the second player in the College World Series to hit for the cycle against the Florida State Seminoles in the first round of the tournament. The program has since beaten North Carolina and the Seminoles in a rematch to advance to the championship series. They will now play Texas A&M, a team they beat in the SEC tournament, for the title. The first game will be played on Saturday.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.