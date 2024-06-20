Tennessee Listed as Betting Favorite for Game One of College World Series
The Tennessee Volunteers have been listed as the betting favorite for game one of the College World Series.
The Tennessee Volunteers clinched their spot in the College World Series Wednesday after defeating Florida State in a rematch game. Texas A&M then clinched the second and final spot after defeating Florida. The two teams will now face off in a best-of-three series starting on Saturday, and the Volunteers are the early favorites.
According to DraftKings, Tennessee is listed at -154 odds to win game one of the championship series. The Volunteers have made the College World Series championship for the first time since 1951. The Volunteers lost to Oklahoma that season. They will now have a chance to win their first-ever baseball championship in a three-game series in Omaha after keeping a clean slate through the College World Series up to this point.
Tennessee and Texas A&M have played just once this season despite being in the same conference and the Volunteers walked away victoriously. They played in the SEC tournament and the Volunteers won by a final score of 7-4. However, neither team lost a game in Omaha, so it is expected to be a fitting finale for the 2024 college baseball season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
