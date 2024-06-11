Tennessee Baseball's Path to the College Baseball World Series Championship
What the Tennessee Volunteers' baseball team will have to do to make the college baseball World Series championship.
The stage is set as the final eight teams remain for the college baseball world series. The remaining teams have now been split into two separate brackets that consist of four teams each. Tennessee is in bracket one with North Carolina, Virginia and Florida State. So what do the Volunteers have to do to make the college baseball World Series championship?
The first game will be played on Friday against Florida State and is scheduled for 6 PM. It is double elimination meaning if the Volunteers beat Florida State this weekend then they will face the winner of Virginia vs North Carolina. The loser of each of the first games will also play one another in an elimination game.
In the other bracket is Kentucky, NC State, Florida and Texas A&M. Those four teams will duke it to fill the other spot in the college baseball World Series championship. That means the Volunteers very well could face a conference opponent in the championship series if they make it that far. Tennessee has already played all of the remaining SEC opponents that remain in the tournament. The championship series is a best-of-three matchup.
The Volunteers defeated Texas A&M in the SEC tournament by a final score of 7-4. In a regular season three-game series, Tennessee won the series against Florida and they also took the series against Kentucky earlier in the year. They have not yet faced any of the teams that are on their own side of the bracket.
If Tennessee were to make the championship game, it would be the first time since 1951 that the Volunteers made it that far in the tournament. Since 2021, the Volunteers have finished fifth in 2023 and seventh in 2021.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.