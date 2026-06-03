Tennessee Baseball Set to Host Elite Outfield Transfer Portal Target

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to try to add one of the better players in the college transfer portal. After a plethora of bad news, the Tennessee program has finally received some good news along the way. The Tennessee Vols are set to host one of the better players in the country when it comes to hitting, as they will be hosting one of their top targets in the transfer portal from the outfield.

The player that the Tennessee Volunteers are set to host is Jake Souders. Souders has played two college seasons and was electric this past season. He played this past season with the Samford Bulldogs, which is a step down in competition from the Tennessee Vols program, but this is how they have been adding their talent from the portal for years, and it has worked well thus far.

Jake Souders Confirms Tennessee Baseball Visit

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander and Tennessee Director of Baseball Strategy during the NCAA college baseball game against Texas on May 10, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He finished last season with a batting average of .356, which would be good enough to be the best batting average among all Tennessee players this season. He isn't the biggest of power bats, but he can absolutely slam baseballs, as he still finished with 11 home runs on the season. He finished with 13 doubles this season, and he finished with one triple as well, which means he isn't just hitting for singles, but he is hitting for extra bases.

Not only did he finish with more hits at the plate than strikeouts, but he also finished with more runs than strikeouts, with 78 hits, 48 runs, and 45 strikeouts. This means he is very disciplined at the plate. He also walks a good bit, as he finished the season with over 20 walks, and has great speed to steal bases. He stole a total of 17 bases last season, which will be something Tennessee hopes to use him for.

He is set to visit the Vols on Thursday, which could be a crucial visit in his timeline, as he is expected to be a top target for teams across the country, but considering the Vols are getting him on campus this quickly, he is sure to be one of their top targets.

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