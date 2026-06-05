Tennessee Baseball Will Host an Elite Transfer Target Next Week

The Tennessee baseball squad continues to receive great news, as they have started the offseason in a major way. They have found out news that was bad at the beginning, and they also found out great news that has been the more consistent path as of now. Luckily for the Vols, they have more good news coming their way, as they are set to host yet another elite transfer, but instead of having the visitor on campus this weekend, they will be hosting the elite college baseball star next week.

Tennessee Baseball is Set to Host an ELITE Infielder

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander returns to the dugout after taking out pitcher Taylor Tracey (29) in an NCAA college baseball game against and Texas on May 10, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The player that the Tennessee Volunteers will be hosting is Air Force Infielder and standout prospect Wyatt Hanoian. Hanoian is a player with nothing left to prove to the rest of the nation, as he has finished his season with a total of six home runs and an average of .357. He is a player who has been viewed as a great on-base guy and could find himself being a great leadoff bat. Last season, he finished with 67 hits, and among those hits, he finished the season with 24 extra-base hits.

He is also someone who doesn't strike out, as he is one of the better players in the nation when it comes to this. He only strikes out around one in every 10 at-bats, which is elite, considering he finished the season with more walks than strikeouts. This would make him an elite bat, and he is already a solid infielder, which would likely make him an everyday player for the Tennessee Volunteers if he were to commit. He is only the third player to announce that he will be visiting the Vols, as he joins Jake Souders and Braydon Kersey.

If Tennessee can add these three, they will have one of the better lineups in the country, regardless of who they add to the remainder of the lineup, rotation, and roster as a whole.

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