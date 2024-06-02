Tennessee College Baseball Star Projected First Round Selection in 2024 MLB Draft
Tennessee baseball and college baseball star Christian Moore was projected as a first-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft.
While the college baseball postseason is happening, so are mock drafts for the 2024 MLB draft. The Tennessee Volunteers were awarded the No. 1 seed after claiming the SEC title, and one of their star players was projected to go in the first round.
Infielder Christian Moore has had a massive season for the Volunteers thus far and MLB analysts are recognizing that. Future Stars Series released a first-round mock draft and they had Moore going 33rd overall to the Minnesota Twins. Here is what the outlet had to say about the selection:
"The Twins have coveted batted-ball metrics and performers for a long, long time and Moore fits that bill. He can play second base at a high level, or swing to shortstop and third base in a pinch. It’s legitimate impact with a chance to hit 25 homers at his peak at the next level."
The Twins were awarded a compensation pick in the first round, which is awarded to a team that loses a qualifying free agent and the team is a revenue-sharing recipient and the free agent signs for at least $50 million.
Heading into the regional round, Moore posted a .382 batting average, 28 home runs, 63 RBI and slugged .789. Hi stellar 2024 performance helped lead the Volunteers to a strong regular season showing and put them in a prime position heading into postseason play.
Other Tennessee News:
- Travis Smith Jr Sets Commitment Date
- George MacIntyre Accepts Invitation To Elite 11
- Josh Heupel Details Importance of 2022 Alabama Victory
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.