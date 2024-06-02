Volunteer Country

Tennessee College Baseball Star Projected First Round Selection in 2024 MLB Draft

Jonathan Williams

May 26, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers infielder Christian Moore (1) singles in the third inning against the LSU Tigers during the championship game between Tennessee and LSU at the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports / Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee baseball and college baseball star Christian Moore was projected as a first-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft.

While the college baseball postseason is happening, so are mock drafts for the 2024 MLB draft. The Tennessee Volunteers were awarded the No. 1 seed after claiming the SEC title, and one of their star players was projected to go in the first round.

Infielder Christian Moore has had a massive season for the Volunteers thus far and MLB analysts are recognizing that. Future Stars Series released a first-round mock draft and they had Moore going 33rd overall to the Minnesota Twins. Here is what the outlet had to say about the selection:

"The Twins have coveted batted-ball metrics and performers for a long, long time and Moore fits that bill. He can play second base at a high level, or swing to shortstop and third base in a pinch. It’s legitimate impact with a chance to hit 25 homers at his peak at the next level."

The Twins were awarded a compensation pick in the first round, which is awarded to a team that loses a qualifying free agent and the team is a revenue-sharing recipient and the free agent signs for at least $50 million.

Heading into the regional round, Moore posted a .382 batting average, 28 home runs, 63 RBI and slugged .789. Hi stellar 2024 performance helped lead the Volunteers to a strong regular season showing and put them in a prime position heading into postseason play.

