Tennessee Loses Game Two to Evansville - Final Score
The No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have dropped their first contest of the College Baseball World Series tournament. The Evansville Aces have won Game No. 2 in the Knoxville Regional 10 to 8.
The good news for the Volunteers, the team that's won the first matchup in the Super Regionals have won the series 78% of the time. The third and final contest between these two will be on Sunday, deciding who will punch their ticket to Omaha.
The difference in this contest were several big-flies from the Aces. A pair of home runs in the sixth extended this lead for the Aces to 10 to 4 and it proved to be too much for the Vols despite a ninth inning effort that saw multiple Vols reach base, including the final at bat with the Vols best hitter, Christian Moore at the plate with the bases loaded down 10 to 8,. Moore would go on to pop out to end the contest.
The third and final game of the series will be played on Sunday. The time for first pitch is still to be determined.
Title Odds According to FanDuel:
- Tennessee +270
- Texas A&M +360
- Kentucky +850
- North Carolina +850
- Clemson +1000
- Oregon State +1300
- Viriginia +1400
- FSU +1400
- Georgia +1500
- NC State +2000
- Florida +3000
