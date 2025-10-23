Tennessee Player's Father Delivers Heartfelt Tony Vitello Statement
The Tennessee baseball program took a major hit when it comes to the coaching staff, as news began to circulate on Saturday that Tony Vitello was closed to finalizing a deal with the San Francisco Giants to be their new manager. Not only was this an intriguing deal, but this was a one-of-one opportunity, as no coach in the history has ever made a move directly from college to become a manager with no pro ball experience.
The news was made official on Wednesday after Vitello attended the college practices for three straight days, and left Tuesday unsure if he wanted to take the job. When the announcement came for the coach to take his throne in San Francisco, his team was quick to show support. This includes the father of one of his expected starters for this upcoming season.
Hunter High's father left not only a message about Vitello, but a heartfelt thank you that goes to show not only what type of coach Vitello was at Tennessee, but what type of person he was and how he was able to be a father figure to the college athletes that he coaches. Here is what Brent High had to say on his personal X account.
THANK YOU COACH V
Coach V,
Thank you.
Last spring we were visiting with Hunter in the right field corner after one of your many victories.
I made the mistake of starting a sentence the wrong way.
“I can’t…….”
“STOP!!!!!!!”
Hunter interjected.
“We don’t use that word here!!!!”
In an instant, my appreciation and respect for you and your program grew exponentially.
Over the last three seasons we have watched Hunter soar to new heights academically, physically, mentally and spiritually as part of your program. He is far more confident and assertive. He is a self-starter. He looks more to the interest of others.
The baseball part of the journey has been a bonus.
I understand that you’ve told your players on more than one occasion that you see them as your sons.
Thank you for allowing Hunter to be one of V’s Boys. We will miss you terribly on Rocky Top but are excited for the world to experience your leadership and impact on a much bigger stage through the greatest game ever created.
Blessings to you and your family,
Brent High
The Tennessee Vols have are currently looking for their next head baseball coach, which remains to be in question at this time.