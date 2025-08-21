Volunteer Country

Blake Burke’s Power Surge Shows Tennessee Baseball Pipeline is Thriving

Former Tennessee slugger Blake Burke is making noise in the Brewers organization with four home runs in seven games. His hot streak underscores the strength of the Volunteers’ baseball pipeline to the pros.

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers’ Blake Burke (25) hits a 3 run home run against the Quad Cities River Bandits during their baseball game Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The Timber Rattlers defeated the River Bandits 7-6. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Blake Burke’s bat is heating up, and it’s sending a clear reminder of the strength of Tennessee’s baseball program. The former Volunteers slugger has quickly made waves in the Milwaukee Brewers organization, launching four home runs in his last seven games, including two that left the bat at over 110 miles per hour.

For Tennessee fans, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. Burke was a cornerstone of the Vols’ powerhouse lineups during his collegiate career in Knoxville, where he helped Tennessee remain one of the most feared offensive teams in the nation. Known for his raw strength and ability to change a game with one swing, Burke carried a reputation in the SEC as one of the most dangerous hitters in the country.

Building on Rocky Top Success

At Tennessee, Burke thrived under head coach Tony Vitello’s player-first culture, which has turned the Volunteers into a consistent national contender. Surrounded by elite talent and competing in the SEC gauntlet, Burke sharpened his timing against some of the best pitching in college baseball. That environment built the foundation for his professional success.

Burke’s exit velocity numbers with the Brewers are the continuation of a trend that began in orange and white. His power metrics were among the best in the SEC, and his ability to handle velocity prepared him for the jump to professional ball.

Tennessee’s National Impact

Burke’s early production with the Brewers’ system is another example of how Tennessee baseball has become a talent pipeline to the pros. The Vols have seen multiple players drafted and rise through minor league systems in recent years, a testament to the program’s development and Vitello’s recruiting.

For a fan base that has embraced “Omaha or bust” expectations, seeing players like Burke thrive beyond college underscores the national relevance Tennessee has carved out. It’s not just about winning in the SEC; it’s about producing players who can perform under the bright lights at every level.

What’s Next

Burke’s hot streak raises his stock in the Brewers’ organization and reinforces his reputation as a hitter with game-changing power. For Tennessee, it’s another reminder of the program’s growing legacy: players who dominate in Lindsey Nelson Stadium are carrying that same energy to professional baseball.

Burke is proving that the Volunteer brand of baseball travels—and his bat is making sure everyone takes notice.

