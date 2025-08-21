Blake Burke’s Power Surge Shows Tennessee Baseball Pipeline is Thriving
Blake Burke’s bat is heating up, and it’s sending a clear reminder of the strength of Tennessee’s baseball program. The former Volunteers slugger has quickly made waves in the Milwaukee Brewers organization, launching four home runs in his last seven games, including two that left the bat at over 110 miles per hour.
For Tennessee fans, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. Burke was a cornerstone of the Vols’ powerhouse lineups during his collegiate career in Knoxville, where he helped Tennessee remain one of the most feared offensive teams in the nation. Known for his raw strength and ability to change a game with one swing, Burke carried a reputation in the SEC as one of the most dangerous hitters in the country.
Blake Burke’s Power Surge Shows Tennessee Baseball Pipeline is Thriving
Building on Rocky Top Success
At Tennessee, Burke thrived under head coach Tony Vitello’s player-first culture, which has turned the Volunteers into a consistent national contender. Surrounded by elite talent and competing in the SEC gauntlet, Burke sharpened his timing against some of the best pitching in college baseball. That environment built the foundation for his professional success.
Burke’s exit velocity numbers with the Brewers are the continuation of a trend that began in orange and white. His power metrics were among the best in the SEC, and his ability to handle velocity prepared him for the jump to professional ball.
Tennessee’s National Impact
Burke’s early production with the Brewers’ system is another example of how Tennessee baseball has become a talent pipeline to the pros. The Vols have seen multiple players drafted and rise through minor league systems in recent years, a testament to the program’s development and Vitello’s recruiting.
For a fan base that has embraced “Omaha or bust” expectations, seeing players like Burke thrive beyond college underscores the national relevance Tennessee has carved out. It’s not just about winning in the SEC; it’s about producing players who can perform under the bright lights at every level.
What’s Next
Burke’s hot streak raises his stock in the Brewers’ organization and reinforces his reputation as a hitter with game-changing power. For Tennessee, it’s another reminder of the program’s growing legacy: players who dominate in Lindsey Nelson Stadium are carrying that same energy to professional baseball.
Burke is proving that the Volunteer brand of baseball travels—and his bat is making sure everyone takes notice.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters