Former Tennessee Star Andrew Fischer Makes Minor League History

Andrew Fischer has always been able to hit the baseball a long way.

Now, the former Tennessee star has officially hit his way into the Minor League Baseball record book.

Fischer launched his 47th home run of the 2026 season Thursday night, giving the Milwaukee Brewers prospect the most home runs by a Minor League player in a single season this century. The blast broke the previous mark of 46, set by future National League MVP Ryan Howard in 2004.

And Fischer may not be finished.

No. 47 for Andrew Fischer!



The @Brewers' No. 5 prospect is the first Minor Leaguer this century to hit 47 homers in a single season. pic.twitter.com/76FojtRmKM — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 11, 2026

Fischer Stands Alone

Playing for the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Fischer entered Thursday tied with Howard at 46.

Then came No. 47.

The left-handed hitter went deep at Blue Wahoos Stadium for his 27th homer in just 69 games with Biloxi. Combined with the 20 he hit earlier this season at High-A Wisconsin, Fischer moved into sole possession of the 21st-century Minor League record.

The accomplishment stretches beyond this century, too.

Fischer's 47 home runs rank fifth among all Minor League players in the Modern Era, dating to 1963. Tony Solaita, who hit 49 in 1968, is next on the historical list.

That is rare company for a player completing his first full professional season.

Mar 8, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; Italy third baseman Andrew Fischer (11) hits a RBI single against the Great Britain in the fourth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From Knoxville to the Brewers' First Round

Tennessee fans certainly remember Fischer's power.

After beginning his college career at Duke and spending a season at Ole Miss, Fischer transferred to Tennessee for the 2025 season. His combination of left-handed power and offensive upside helped make him one of the top prospects in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Tennessee's Andrew Fischer (11) at bat before hitting a home run at the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional final against Wake Forest on June 2, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Brewers selected Fischer No. 20 overall in the first round, and his rise through Milwaukee's system has been remarkably quick. He opened 2026 with Wisconsin before earning a promotion to Double-A Biloxi on June 15.

By late July, Fischer had already become the first Brewers Minor Leaguer since Lance Burkhart in 2001 to reach 30 homers in a season.

Then he kept going.

Forty became a possibility. Ryan Howard's record came into view. Eventually, Fischer caught him.

On Thursday, he passed him.

He is only 22.

But the significance becomes clearer when attached to the name he passed.

Ryan Howard eventually became a three-time MLB All-Star, two-time home run champion, 2005 NL Rookie of the Year, and 2006 NL MVP.

Breaking Howard's 21st-century Minor League mark doesn't guarantee Fischer will follow the same path. It does, however, illustrate the kind of power Fischer is already producing before reaching the majors.

Aug 9, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Philadelphia Phillies great Ryan Howard acknowledges the crowd during pregame ceremony against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers drafted him in the first round because they believed the bat could be special.

A little more than a year later, Fischer has done something no Minor League hitter this century had accomplished.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.