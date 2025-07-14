Volunteer Country

Brewers Select Tennessee Slugger Andrew Fischer with 20th Pick in 2025 MLB Draft

The Milwaukee Brewers drafted Tennessee infielder Andrew Fischer at No. 20 overall in the 2025 MLB Draft. Fischer hit .341 with 25 home runs in his breakout season.

Josh Greer

Tennessee's Andrew Fischer (11) pumps his fist after completing a double play to end the inning during game one of the NCAA baseball tournament Fayetteville Super Regional between Tennessee and Arkansas held at Baum-Walker Stadium on Saturday, June 7, 2025.
Tennessee's Andrew Fischer (11) pumps his fist after completing a double play to end the inning during game one of the NCAA baseball tournament Fayetteville Super Regional between Tennessee and Arkansas held at Baum-Walker Stadium on Saturday, June 7, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Brewers added a jolt of power to their farm system on Sunday night, selecting Tennessee infielder Andrew Fischer with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Fischer caps off a remarkable collegiate journey, transferring from Ole Miss to Tennessee and becoming one of the nation's most feared hitters in his final season.

Ranked No. 28 overall by Baseball America, Fischer entered the draft with a reputation for loud contact and plate discipline. In his lone season at Tennessee, he posted a jaw-dropping slash line of .341/.497/.760, launching 25 home runs while maintaining a low strikeout rate. His combination of plus power, a strong left-handed swing, and elite on-base skills make him a high-upside bat-first prospect.

Scouts love his ability to drive the ball to all fields with natural loft and quick bat speed. According to Baseball America’s scouting report, Fischer offers a “strong blend of contact, on-base ability, and power,” making him one of the more complete offensive prospects in this year’s class.

Fischer has experience at both first and third base, giving the Brewers flexibility as he develops within the system. While his future may lean more toward first base due to his bat-heavy profile, his glove is serviceable, and he’s athletic enough to provide defensive value at either corner spot.

Fischer’s journey to the MLB has been anything but conventional. He began his college career at Duke, spent time at Ole Miss, and found his breakout season in Knoxville. That experience has shaped him into a polished, mature hitter ready for the next level.

With the 20th pick, the Brewers signaled their belief in Fischer's offensive upside. While some mock drafts projected him to land with the Tigers, Milwaukee saw an opportunity to grab one of college baseball’s most potent bats — and didn’t hesitate.

The Brewers are betting on power, plate discipline, and maturity. And in Andrew Fischer, they may have found their next middle-of-the-order slugger.

