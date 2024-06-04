Tennessee Vols Now Prohibitive College World Series Betting Favorites
The Tennessee Volunteers are on their way to hosting yet another NCAA Super Regional in Knoxville this weekend. The No. 1 ranked Tennessee Vols dominated their regional opponents, winning each of the three contests they played in, never having a winning scoring margin of fewer than six runs. It was utter domination, domination that has directly impacted the national title odds in Vegas.
Title Odds According to FanDuel:
- Tennessee +270
- Texas A&M +360
- Kentucky +850
- North Carolina +850
- Clemson +1000
- Oregon State +1300
- Viriginia +1400
- FSU +1400
- Georgia +1500
- NC State +2000
- Florida +30000
Tennessee hit five home runs one day after hitting four against the Indiana Hoosiers. They've had several batters get involved in the action over the past few days, namely catcher Cal Starks, who hit two home runs in the past two days. Tennessee showed a lot of resilience during the middle innings of this contest; Southern Miss jumped on top 3-2 after the fifth inning, but Tennessee answered with a four-run sixth inning.
Head coach Tony Vitello and company are on to the Super Regionals, successfully taking care of business. They scored nine or more runs in every outing in the Knoxville Regional tournament while letting their pitching staff hold three squads to low numbers in each outing.
