Tennessee Volunteers Destroys Evansville, Headed Back to College World Series
The Tennessee Volunteers are headed BACK to the College World Series for the third time in four years following their game three dismantling of the Evansville Aces. The Vols win 12 to 1 in nine innings to punch their ticket as the No. 1 overall seed to Omaha.
As it has been for most of this record-setting season for the Volunteers, it was the long ball that carried the Volunteers to this double-digit victory. The Vols hit a Super Regional record SEVEN home runs in this contest, with multiple Vols hitting multiple home runs Sunday night. It was an onslaught from the Vols as they sit just 16 home runs behind the college baseball single-season record held by the 1997 LSU Tigers.
The 6.1 innings of work from Sechrist were essential in the win for the Volunteers. It was the longest career start of Sechrist's Vols career. He struck out six without issuing a single walk and allowing just six hits in the ball game. The Vols bullpen was just as efficient, pitching the remaining outs of the game scoreless.
Title Odds According to FanDuel:
- Tennessee +270
- Texas A&M +360
- Kentucky +850
- North Carolina +850
- Clemson +1000
- Oregon State +1300
- Viriginia +1400
- FSU +1400
- Georgia +1500
- NC State +2000
- Florida +3000
ODDS DISCLAIMER:Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Other Tennessee News:
- Travis Smith Jr Sets Commitment Date
- George MacIntyre Accepts Invitation To Elite 11
- Josh Heupel Details Importance of 2022 Alabama Victory
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.